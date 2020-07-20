A back-and-forth between the exes recently unfolded on social media after they agreed to not publicly discuss their split

The Bachelor 's Demi Burnett Says Colton Underwood Was 'Being Petty' with Ex Cassie Randolph

The always outspoken Demi Burnett has weighed in on fellow Bachelor stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's breakup.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Burnett, 25, called Underwood, 28, "petty" for his actions.

To recap, the drama began after Randolph, 25, made an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! earlier this month. During the episode, she was reluctant to address their May split and later called out the show for how the interview was "edited" to focus on her quotes about Underwood.

Without calling Randolph out directly, Underwood then noted on his Instagram Story that while the two had agreed to keep their split private, "obviously a lot changed this week." Randolph fired back at Underwood with a lengthy note on her own Instagram Story, insisting she had "honored" their agreement and accusing him of "subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments."

She also claimed Underwood was trying to "monetize" their breakup with a new chapter in his book over which he refused to give her "any sort of approval." A rep for Underwood denied Randolph's claims.

Image zoom Morgan Lieberman/Getty

On the Chicks in the Office podcast, Burnett stood staunchly by Randolph.

"Cassie's been one of my favorite cast members post-show," she said. "She is actually a really good friend, too."

"I did hang out with Cassie recently," she continued. "I probably asked her like, 50 times, 'Why'd you guys break up?' And she would not talk about it. She is so respectful of like, that privacy that they had and how they said they're not going to be public about their breakup."

Burnett added that Randolph had "nothing bad" to say about her ex and got emotional during their discussion.

"She cried at one point and she was just like, 'It's really hard.' I know she cares about him so much," she said. "And I don't even know what happened. She is really loyal to her word on that, so with the Instagram drama and Colton being mad about that she went on [the Bachelor episode], I think that's ridiculous because she didn't even say anything about the relationship at all."

"I think he was just, like, being petty and trying to get a reaction out of her," she added. "But I was really proud of her for what she said on her

Story. ... I thought that was really cool because she stood up for herself, and that was the best way she could have handled it."

Underwood and Randolph announced their split in May after over a year together. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the breakup was "amicable," and that the two wanted to remain friends.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE on Friday that Underwood and actress Lucy Hale are "very casually dating" and have "hung out a few times."

The two were spotted on a hike together on Wednesday in Los Angeles. A day after the excursion, Hale told Entertainment Tonight that she is still single.