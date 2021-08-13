Delilah Belle Hamlin Prioritizing Her 'Physical and Mental Health' as She Takes Social Media Break

"I need to take this break to save my energy and use it to heal," she wrote

Delilah Belle Hamlin is prioritizing her physical and mental health.

On Friday, the eldest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin announced on Instagram that she is taking time away from social media.

"On social media, we see what people want us to see. I want you to see that I'm not perfect," the 23-year-old said. "For a long time, for many reasons, I didn't take my physical and mental health seriously. I wasn't taking it seriously, as it confuses people and even myself sometimes because I look fine or I look healthy, so people don't understand fully when I 'don't feel good.'"

"Right now I must prioritize my physical and mental health although I do feel weirdly guilty doing so. It's starting to get a bit scary," she continued. "So if I'm not as present on social media, if I don't meet deadlines, if I don't seem [like] myself, if I don't respond to messages, this is why."

Delilah went on to add: "For me, I need to take this break to save my energy and use it to heal."

"I may post when I feel up to it but I may just take time off Instagram to rest and heal," she continued. "I love you all and I am so grateful for your continued support! ❤️."

Rinna, 58, showed her support for Delilah beneath the post. "Proud of you my love," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote.

Rinna's RHOBH costar Kyle Richards also dropped a red heart emoji in the post's comments section.

On Delilah's Instagram Story, she posted a pic of a bouquet of flowers and its accompanying card from pal and makeup artist Jacinta Spencer's parents.

"Sorry to hear you are unwell and we hope you are all better very soon," the card read. "Thanks also for putting up with Jacinta. She's enough to make anyone ill."

Delilah previously revealed that she went to rehab twice in 2018.

"I wanted to share this with you guys today because it could help at least one person struggling with anxiety and or depression," she wrote on her Instagram Story in 2019. "This time last year I was in rehabilitation. I moved to New York to start my journey as a student at NYU. Not long after I moved to New York I began having terrible depression. I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative."

Delilah, who also said that she was "trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship," eventually "couldn't take the pain anymore" and reached out to Rinna for help. She then returned to Los Angeles and was later admitted into rehab.

"I knew the way I was living was unhealthy and detrimental to my mental health so I called my mom and told her I needed help," she wrote, noting that rehab was the "best thing that has ever happened to me."

Delilah then went back to rehab later that year and "worked through traumas and self-love" and "learned what self-respect meant."

Rinna later revealed on her Instagram Story that Delilah's mental health struggles began in her childhood due to PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections). The actress — whose youngest daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin also suffered from an eating disorder — said "the condition was extreme" in Delilah's case and caused her daughter to have "serious anxiety and multiple phobias."