Lisa Rinna Compares Her Sex Life to the Movie Fight Club Grossing Out Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin

Delilah Belle Hamlin does not find her mother’s jokes about sex amusing.

On Tuesday, Whitney Cummings posted an Instagram that asked her followers to describe their sex life with a movie title.

The hilarious request prompted a number of celebrities, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Rinna, to comment with creative responses that they felt best fit their intimate situations.

“Fight Club 😂” Rinna, 55, wrote on Cummings’ post — which was captured by Comments by Celebs — about her sex life with husband Harry Hamlin.

Though hundreds of fans found the post to be entertaining, Delilah Belle, on the other hand, was not humored in the slightest. After catching wind of her mother’s comment, Delilah Belle, 21, made it clear that Rinna’s sex jokes were completely unnecessary.

“Ew mom,” Delilah Belle unapprovingly wrote on Comments by Celebs’ post.

This isn’t the first time that Delilah Belle has responded to her mother’s comments on social media.

Just last week, Rinna shared a clip on Instagram from RHOBH that featured her with a few drinks in her system as she prepared to head out for a night on the town.

While walking outside with her costars, the reality star excitedly declared, “Drunk Rinna is here!” before passionately kicking her snakeskin thigh-high boot into the air. “Woo! Here we go!” Rinna added while continuing to strut her stuff outside.

Underneath the Bravo clip, the reality star proudly captioned it, “She’s a Mood 💃🏻💋”

The candid moment eventually caught the attention of Miley Cyrus who commented on Rinna’s post and joked, “She’s my best friend she just doesn’t know it yet.”

Rinna was, in fact, aware of this budding friendship and reassured the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer that it hadn’t gone unnoticed. “She Knows. ❤️,” Rinna responded on Instagram.

But Rinna’s daughter suggested she would be a far better bestie.

“@mileycyrus I’m better than drunk Rinna be my best friend,” Delilah Belle jokingly chimed in.

In addition to sharing her thoughts about her mother’s social media comments, Delilah Belle has also remained vocal when it comes to clapping back at Internet trolls.

The 21-year-old recently found herself fighting back against critics who she claimed called her a “liar” after she posted a selfie, which she claimed was makeup-free.

Earlier this month, the daughter of Rinna and actor Harry revealed that critics sent her messages saying she was “making young girls feel poorly about themselves” by labeling her photo “makeup free” — a label they claimed was inaccurate.

In response, the model wrote on Instagram, “The fact that I even have to stand up for myself and justify this blows my mind,” and subsequently turned her comments off.

Added Delilah Belle in a separate selfie: “In this photo I am wearing absolutely ZERO makeup. haven’t washed my face since last evening. The only thing I have on are eyelash extensions. I would never want to post anything that would create young girls or boys to feel as though they need to uphold unattainable beauty standards.”

“This is me all oily and sick in bed with no flash and no filter on my face. You should never care what other people think about you however, after getting over thousands of hateful messages it started to hurt me,” she continued. “Just a friendly reminder that cyber bullying ISNT COOL.”

“And I am being 100% vulnerable and honest,” Delilah Belle concluded. “Obviously there are larger issues to be focusing on in the world right now however, I want to use my social media platform for good and to help influence young girls and boys in a positive way so just reinforcing that!”