Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Kisses Love Island's Eyal Booker

Delilah Belle Hamlin has a new beau — and he’s British!

The model daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin stepped out with Love Island star Eyal Booker in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Hamlin, 20, wore a white cardigan paired with gold jewelry, gold pants and white sneakers. Booker opted for a grey t-shirt and jeans.

Hamlin (who is rumored to star in 2019’s season of Love Island) and Booker showed off their happy smiles as they strolled through Beverly Hills hand in hand. At one point, the pair also shared a sweet smooch.

Booker rose to fame as a contestant on the 2018 season of the mega-popular U.K. reality dating show before being sent off of the island in June.

On Monday, Hamlin also shared a sweet video to her Instagram Story of Booker playing with her French bulldog, Love.

“They used to hate each other… what an improvement! @eyalbooker,” she captioned the footage.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair was first linked at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last month when they were seen partying and dancing with friends in clips shared to Hamlin’s Instagram.

Hamlin had also been linked to another Love Island star, Adam Collard, who shared a photo of the model with her leg draped over him in early April.

Hamlin recently starred alongside her mother, sister Amelia Gray Hamlin, 17, and 90-year-old grandmother Lois Rinna in a special Mother’s Day photoshoot for the luxury vintage brand, What Goes Around Comes Around.

Rinna’s two daughters (who have modeled for the likes of Paper Magazine, Teen Vogue and Hudson Jeans) didn’t need any help from mom or grandma on set. “I don’t give modeling tips, the girls don’t need them,” Rinna, 55, told PEOPLE. “They give to me! They shine so bright.”