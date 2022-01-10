Delilah Belle Hamlin and Love Island's Eyal Booker Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

PEOPLE confirms the couple has called it quits after over two years of dating

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker are going their separate ways.

PEOPLE can confirm that the couple has broken up after over two years of dating.

"Delilah broke up with Eyal," a source tells PEOPLE. "The relationship simply ran its course. There was no cheating. She's busy working and focused on her career right now. She's doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on."

Hamlin, 23, was first linked to the former Love Island contestant, 26, at Coachella in April 2019 when they were seen dancing and partying with friends in clips shared to the model's Instagram Story.

The duo publicly confirmed their romance a month later as they held hands and even shared a kiss during an outing in Beverly Hills.

Hamlin and Booker marked their two-year anniversary last May by posting romantic tributes to each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

"I love you forever. 2 years with you and I couldn't have asked for a better person to do it with. @eyalbooker," Hamlin wrote at the time.

"2 years with you 💘 I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we've done a pretty good job so far," wrote Booker, who appeared on the 2018 season of the U.K.'s Love Island.

"I'm excited to keep learning about you, learning with you and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together," he added. "I love you @delilahbelle."

The news of the breakup comes months after Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's eldest daughter got candid in November about her recent health struggles, which she said ultimately led to an accidental overdose.

In a lengthy Instagram video, Delilah revealed that she has been battling several illnesses including Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS).

She explained that she began experiencing severe panic attacks due to PANDAS earlier that year and, after seeing a psychiatrist, she was prescribed several medications.

"He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day," she said. "So my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn't mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."

Delilah Belle Hamlin Instagram Credit: Delilah Belle Hamlin/Instagram

She voluntarily entered a treatment center in Arizona for several weeks, but her symptoms from her other illnesses — including seizures due to encephalitis (inflammation in the brain) — made her "a medical risk."

"I actually just got back yesterday. I'm really sad because I thought this place was gonna be a place to cure me...and it would just be a place I could relax," Delilah said. "But unfortunately, I was a medical risk, so I was politely asked to leave after three weeks of being there. That was really hard for me, because in mind if I'm too sick for this place, I'm too sick for anywhere. How can I get better?"

In August, Delilah took a break from social media, explaining that her health was "starting to get a bit scary."

"On social media, we see what people want us to see. I want you to see that I'm not perfect," she said. "For a long time, for many reasons, I didn't take my physical and mental health seriously. I wasn't taking it seriously, as it confuses people and even myself sometimes because I look fine or I look healthy, so people don't understand fully when I 'don't feel good.' "