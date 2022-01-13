Degrassi Revival Series Is Coming to HBO Max, The Next Generation Alums Share Reactions

Degrassi showrunners Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen expressed their excitement about turning the beloved Canadian teen drama into a "truly serialized one-hour drama" for HBO Max

The hallways of Degrassi are about to be filled with a new flock of angsty teenagers.

HBO Max has greenlit a revival of the hit 1980s Canadian teen drama. Entitled Degrassi, the 10-episode hour-long series is set to premiere on the streaming platform in 2023, after filming takes place this summer in Toronto.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The revival is described as "a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery. Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love," according to a plot description from HBO Max.

"What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama," showrunners Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen said in a statement. "We're honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people's homes."

Additionally, HBO Max has acquired the U.S. streaming rights to the entire 14-season library of Degrassi: The Next Generation, the franchise's longest-running iteration that concluded in 2015, which will drop in Spring 2022.

Degrassi Credit: HBO Max

The spin-off most notably served as a launching pad for Nina Dobrev and Aubrey Graham, better known as rapper Drake.

"Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling," said Amy Friedman, head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros.

Middle school teacher Linda Schuyler and her producing partner Kit Hood launched the franchise as a series of short films entitled The Kids of Degrassi Street (1979-1986), about a group of kids living on the eponymous Degrassi Street in Toronto.

RELATED VIDEO: Whatever It Takes! Drake Stages Epic Degrassi: The Next Generation Reunion in 'I'm Upset' Video

The after-school special lived on in several forms, including Degrassi Junior High ('87-'89) and Degrassi High ('89-'91), before it was revived as The Next Generation in 2001. The franchise was resurrected once again for four seasons as Degrassi: Next Class (2016-2017), which is streaming on Netflix.

On Thursday, Daniel Clark, who played Sean Cameron on Degrassi: The Next Generation, tweeted about the revival news on Twitter, writing: "It's official."

Meanwhile, Lauren Collins, who played Paige Michalchuk, tweeted, "If any streamers are interested in the pilot I wrote about this exact moment in my life, it's available!!"