"Smash is one of the things I'm most proud of," Messing said during the cast reunion held during intermission for the Bombshell in Concert livestream fundraiser for The Actors Fund

Debra Messing Says She's Constantly Asked If She'd Do a Smash Reboot: 'If It's in New York, I'm In!'

Debra Messing is totally on board for a Smash reboot, but with one condition.

During a cast reunion held during the intermission of the virtual one-night-only streaming event Bombshell in Concert, which benefits The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis, on Wednesday,

"Smash is one of the things I'm most proud of," she said during the event, which started streaming at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV and PEOPLE social platforms (Facebook and Twitter), and featured songs from the NBC drama series. "You know, the fact that we were able to bring Broadway to middle America to people who will never have the money to be able to travel to me work and to actually sit in the theater."

Messing, 51, added, "And, you know, I was so grateful that we were doing it and to be a part of it and our cast was so exquisite."

On the subject of a potential reboot, Messing added, "I'm constantly asked, you know, especially [because] I was on a reboot ... And I'm like, 'If it's in New York, I'm in.'"

Smash — which was a scripted NBC drama series about the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe — was based on an original idea by Steven Spielberg, who also executive produced the series. Smash was created by Theresa Rebeck and concluded in 2013 after two seasons.

Messing previously opened up to PEOPLE about the reunion and how the idea for Bombshell in Concert came about.

"The original Broadway performance was a huge success," said Messing. "There were thousands of people who could not get tickets and it sold out. Our producers contacted us and said, ‘Let's air it, include live interviews from the cast via Zoom and raise money for COVID relief.' "

"The Actor’s Fund is a national human services organization that meets the need of the entire entertainment community that includes all professionals, not just actors, in film, television, theater, music, opera, radio and dance," Messing added. "They provide help for affordable housing, training services, emergency financial assistance, health care, mental health support and more. It really is an extraordinary organization."

Aside from the fundraising for The Actor's Fund, Messing said she hoped the livestream performance, which was introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger, would provide a little relief during these challenging times.

"My greatest hope is that we raise a ton of money to help everyone who is suffering as a result of COVID-19," said Messing. "But I also hope we uplift people. These are actors, singers and dancers who are regularly on Broadway. It’s that caliber of performers and it will be a lot of fun."

To donate, visit ActorsFund.org.