Debra Messing Says She Wasn't 'Intending to Troll' Kim Kardashian with SNL Tweet: 'I Support Women'

Kardashian West, 40, hosted the Oct. 9 episode, with Halsey joining her as the musical guest. When her casting was first announced last month, though, Messing shared her confusion regarding the choice to cast the SKIMS mogul.

"Why Kim Kardashian?" the Will & Grace star, 53, wrote on Twitter at the time. "I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

During a Wednesday appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Messing explained that she did not mean to "troll" the reality star with her tweet.

"I was not intending to troll her, and you know if anybody took it that way, I apologize," she told host Tamron Hall. "That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon."

"I am someone who grew up with SNL," Messing continued. "I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula. And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, 'Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?'"

The actress said that she didn't find anything that Kardashian West was promoting, citing that Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrapped earlier this year. (Kardashian West and her family have a new Hulu show coming up following the end of the iconic E! series, though it does not yet have a premiere date.)

"I was just confused ... You know I have been living under a rock," Messing said on the Tamron Hall Show. "I don't have my finger on the pulse of pop culture. So I was like, 'Okay. Has she been doing something on the side that I'm not aware of because I've been so focused on activism?' And clearly, it was interpreted differently. I watched her and I thought she was amazing, and I was rooting for her."

"If you know me, and you follow me, then you know that I consistently lift up women. I support women. So you know, I hope that people understand that was never my intention," she concluded.

Following her episode, Kardashian West received rave reviews from viewers and fans on social media. A source told PEOPLE she was "nervous" ahead of the performance, but ended up feeling good about how it went.

"She was very focused all week though and worked hard," the insider said.