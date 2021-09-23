Debra Messing Questions Kim Kardashian's SNL Hosting Gig: 'Am I Missing Something?'
Kim Kardashian will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9
Debra Messing is questioning why Kim Kardashian West was chosen as an upcoming host on Saturday Night Live.
The sketch comedy show announced the first lineup for season 47 on Wednesday, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, set to host on Oct. 9 alongside musical guest Halsey. The early hosting lineup also includes Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis — all first-time hosts like Kardashian West.
Following the news, Messing shared her confusion regarding the choice to cast the SKIMS mogul.
"Why Kim Kardashian?" the Will & Grace actress, 53, " wrote on Twitter. "I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"
Kardashian West, meanwhile, has only expressed excitement about hosting. "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL," she wrote in her own Wednesday tweet. "I'm hosting SNL!!!!!!"
In addition to hosting SNL, the mom of four has been busy promoting the recent launch of a new SKIMS campaign and has been working on rebranding her beauty line.
Her famous family also has a new Hulu show coming up, after KUWTK came to an end earlier this year following 20 seasons on E!. Though they haven't announced an official premiere date, matriarch Kris Jenner previously said it would be hitting the streaming service in 2021.
In December, Kris, 65, and Kardashian West — as well as Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple territories on Star internationally.
"Excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris tweeted in the wake of the news last year.