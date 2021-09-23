Debra Messing Questions Kim Kardashian's SNL Hosting Gig: 'Am I Missing Something?' 

Debra Messing is questioning why Kim Kardashian West was chosen as an upcoming host on Saturday Night Live.

Following the news, Messing shared her confusion regarding the choice to cast the SKIMS mogul.

"Why Kim Kardashian?" the Will & Grace actress, 53, " wrote on Twitter. "I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

Kardashian West, meanwhile, has only expressed excitement about hosting. "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL," she wrote in her own Wednesday tweet. "I'm hosting SNL!!!!!!"

In addition to hosting SNL, the mom of four has been busy promoting the recent launch of a new SKIMS campaign and has been working on rebranding her beauty line.

Her famous family also has a new Hulu show coming up, after KUWTK came to an end earlier this year following 20 seasons on E!. Though they haven't announced an official premiere date, matriarch Kris Jenner previously said it would be hitting the streaming service in 2021.