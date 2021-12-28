The Will & Grace star posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to Lori Davis, the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase

Debra Messing Mourns the Loss of Her Ex-Partner Will Chase's Ex-Wife: 'We Were Chosen Family'

Debra Messing is grieving after losing a member of her "chosen family."

The Will & Grace star, 53, posted a gallery of smiling photos to her Instagram on Monday, with an emotional tribute to her friend Lori Davis — the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase.

"I can't believe you're gone. No doubt, heaven has a new bright light. It's not fair. You're so good. So loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open, optimistic, and ready to celebrate…anything," Messing wrote.

"Ours was a unique bond. Lori was my ex-partner's ex-wife. Yes, that's right. And the mother to 2 spectacular girls who I had the opportunity to fall in love with, and who became the sisters my boy never had," she continued, referring to her son Roman, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Daniel Zelman.

"We loved each other's children and in turn developed a beautiful friendship. We came to every school musical in Princeton, every Kidz Theatre production, we went to Broadway musicals together and she took them to Six Flags. It was special because it was entirely chosen."

Messing went on to detail how she and Davis wrote college recommendation letters for each other's children, adding, "We rooted for each other."

"We sent singing happy birthday videos to each other, and she helped me celebrate my 50th birthday. We were chosen family," the actress continued.

"Many many hearts are shattered right now. Please say a prayer for her family. And remember, we are guaranteed nothing. 💔"

The details of Davis' death were not immediately clear. She was also remembered on Monday by Chase's current partner, Once star Ingrid Michaelson, who posted a picture of herself with Davis on her Instagram Story.

Ingrid Michaelson Credit: Ingrid Michaelson/instagram

"I'll miss Lori," Michaelson wrote alongside the photo. "She was kind. And funny. And silly. She was so supportive. Creative. Daring. Always a bright light in a dark room."

Messing and Chase, who costarred on the TV musical series Smash, dated from 2011 to 2014.

Chase and Davis were married from 1998 until 2008, and share two daughters: Daisy, 22, and Gracie, 20.