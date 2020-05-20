Debra Messing Reveals Her 'Greatest Hope' for Bombshell in Concert and Smash Reunion

The actress is teaming up with Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Leslie Odom Jr. and more stars to help raise money for The Actors Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic

Debra Messing says she hopes reuniting with her Smash costars for the virtual one-night-only streaming event Bombshell in Concert will help raise funds while also providing some fun.

The event features the sold-out live performance of Bombshell in Concert that was originally on Broadway at the Minskoff Theater in New York City in 2015, as well as a cast reunion at intermission.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The concert, featuring songs from the NBC series Smash, and reunion will stream Wednesday beginning at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV and PEOPLE social platforms (Facebook and Twitter) and benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis. (Follow along with the hashtag #BombshellInConcert.)

Image zoom Christian Borle and Debra Messing in Smash Will Hart/NBC/Getty

"The original Broadway performance was a huge success," says Messing, 51. "There were thousands of people who could not get tickets and it sold out. Our producers contacted us and said, ‘Let's air it, include live interviews from the cast via Zoom and raise money for COVID relief.' "

For more on Debra Messing, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

Image zoom Debra Messing

"The Actor’s Fund is a national human services organization that meets the need of the entire entertainment community that includes all professionals, not just actors, in film, television, theater, music, opera, radio and dance," says Messing. "They provide help for affordable housing, training services, emergency financial assistance, health care, mental health support and more. It really is an extraordinary organization."

Besides raising money, Messing says she hopes the event also offers a little respite during these tough times.

"My greatest hope is that we raise a ton of money to help everyone who is suffering as a result of COVID-19," says Messing. "But I also hope we uplift people. These are actors, singers and dancers who are regularly on Broadway. It’s that caliber of performers and it will be a lot of fun."

To donate, visit ActorsFund.org.