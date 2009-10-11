Debi Helped Maksim Through Split with ‘Home Cooked’ Meals

Their toe-tapping reign may havejust ended— but Dancing with the Stars partners Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Debi Mazar will always share a strong bond.

What helped solidify that friendship? Chmerkovskiy’s split from ex-fiancee Karina Smirnoff.

“She has been so good to me,” Chmerkovskiy tells PEOPLE. “She’s helped me through this whole thing so much. My family is in New York and I don’t have anybody here in L.A. so when we split Debi would call me and say, ‘If you need a home cooked meal, come over.’ “

“She was like, ‘Get over here. You’ll be out in 10 minutes. I just want you to eat well,’ ” he says. “So she was very good. Very cool.”

Though they may not be dancing together now, perhaps there’s room for another professional collaboration soon?