Debi Helped Maksim Through Split with ‘Home Cooked’ Meals
Their toe-tapping reign may havejust ended— but Dancing with the Stars partners Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Debi Mazar will always share a strong bond.
What helped solidify that friendship? Chmerkovskiy’s split from ex-fiancee Karina Smirnoff.
“She has been so good to me,” Chmerkovskiy tells PEOPLE. “She’s helped me through this whole thing so much. My family is in New York and I don’t have anybody here in L.A. so when we split Debi would call me and say, ‘If you need a home cooked meal, come over.’ “
“She was like, ‘Get over here. You’ll be out in 10 minutes. I just want you to eat well,’ ” he says. “So she was very good. Very cool.”
Though they may not be dancing together now, perhaps there’s room for another professional collaboration soon?
"I actually wanted to bring her on the red carpet with me as her Entourage character Shauna," Chmerkovskiy says, joking that Mazar, who plays a publicist on the HBO show, could represent him. "She was like, 'Oh my god, I would have totally done it.' "