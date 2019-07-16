Debby Ryan Says Goodbye to Late Jessie Costar Cameron Boyce at 'Bittersweet Celebration of Life'

Debby Ryan is saying her final goodbye to friend and late actor Cameron Boyce, with whom she worked for four seasons on the Disney Channel series Jessie.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a video on Instagram that showcased a dedication table in Boyce’s honor.

“This effervescent soul attracted art, respect, poetry, kindness, community— what a gift to be brought together today in a deeply bittersweet celebration of a life we were so fortunate to intersect with,” the Insatiable star, 26, wrote in the caption. “His mom told me, ‘He is our compass.’ And it’s showing, as all directions have pointed to love and light and togetherness. We love you Cameron. Thank you for what you’ve given us, and continue to give us.”

In the video, the table held old photos of Boyce, his artwork and a Los Angeles Laker’s denim jacket and shirt. Friends and family were encouraged to write down their fondest memories of the late actor to share with the Boyce family.

Boyce died suddenly on July 6 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Last week, Ryan wrote a touching tribute to her friend on Instagram.

“This ripped me up. I keep trying and I can’t make anything make sense,” she wrote in the post, which included throwback photos from the Jessie set. “He was blameless, and relentlessly joyful; he was good. Through and through, Cam is good, in all ways and to all people. And the most alive.”

Ryan said that even though she is “so confused and devastated and angry,” those emotions don’t represent the positive attitude Boyce was known for in his life.

“But that isn’t very Cam. He’d cast any shade of sadness or darkness in colors of positivity; he couldn’t help himself but to always leave you smiling, or laughing, or dancing,” she wrote. “So sincere, kid Truth. He was good.”

Ryan continued to say that her “heart is with his parents” Victor and Libby, who she said are “full of grace,” and Boyce’s “wonderful sister Maya.”

“An unimaginable sorrow,” she said, before going on to express her gratitude for their Jessie “family, with whom to uniquely grieve our guy.”

Image zoom Cameron Boyce and Debby Ryan

“There are beautiful connections and beams of light, ever present, truly the fingerprints of Cam still around and showing up in the midst of this. I love him so much. Forever,” she continued.

Boyce‘s family has launched a charitable foundation titled the Cameron Boyce Foundation. The charity’s aim is to provide “young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”

Image zoom Libby Boyce, Cameron Boyce, and Victor Boyce Greg Doherty/Getty

In addition, the family is launching a social media campaign that Boyce had intended to start before he died, called “Wielding Peace.”

“I’ve named the concept Wielding Peace. It will be a collection of images that feature people from all walks of life (celebrities, victims of gun violence, common supporters) wielding ‘guns.’ The catch is, the ‘guns’ that we’re using as props will be items that signify unity and peace,” Boyce described the project, according to his rep.

Boyce added, “Household items such as musical instruments, cameras, food, sporting equipment, beauty products, articles of clothing… anything that might inspire someone creatively as well as make a strong statement with the sentiment that we need to choose a different weapon.”

“We have every intention of bringing the campaign to fruition in the near future,” his rep said. “It is the duty of all who cared for and loved him to uphold his legacy and continue to strive to be better humans so that we too, may one day leave behind something far greater than ourselves.”