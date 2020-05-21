Debby Ryan is married!

The Insatiable star, 27, tied secretly tied the knot with fiancé Josh Dun this past New Year's Eve, and they planned the entire Austin ceremony in just 28 days, the couple revealed to Vogue.

“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” the actress explained, going on to add that over the summer, after a close friend had died, it "didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly."

Although Ryan and Dun, 31, the drummer for the duo Twenty One Pilots, kept the ceremony under wraps at the time, just days after saying "I do," the actress did post a series of festive snaps from the big bash on her Instagram. In the images, the Ryan wears a white dress as she cozies up to her husband and their dog.

"Got all dressed up and closed out the decade with family and friends ✨little destination celebration party camp as an excuse to finally bring together our core folks from all corners of our worlds," she wrote. "We danced all night and had milk n cookies and I had the most fun of my life."

While the couple first began to think about their nuptials shortly after getting engaged in December 2018, the planning process went into overdrive last year, when the actress reached out to a wedding planner on Instagram after seeing their work in a magazine.

“We had a long coffee meeting, and by the end of the night, we decided we could pull it off and set everything into motion,” she said of their December 2, 2019 meeting.

“The ceremony was the perfect balance,” Dun said. “I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy did I win! I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle, to the full body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me.”

After exchanging their own vows, the couple danced the night away with their friends and loved ones, with Ryan exchanging her Ellie Saab wedding dress for an Are You Am I silk slip dress.

"When the DJ had to stop and the hotel needed their space back, a lot of folks were still in full-swing,” she added. “Finally, everyone dispersed into their hotel rooms or walked to spots on Rainey Street, but a ragtag handful ended up in our room, where we mostly played games and exchanged gratitude.”

The happy couple’s nuptials came just over a year after Ryan said “yes” to Dun, when he popped the question in New Zealand.

“I said yes! Well technically I said ‘NO WAY’ twice but I meant yes,” the Jessie actress captioned a series of shots from the happy moment.

In one of the images, Dun dropped down to one knee while a clearly surprised Ryan looked toward the camera with a smile on her face. In another sweet photo, Ryan had tears in her eyes as she gazed at Dun.

Opening up about the magical moment, the musician wrote that he “found a treehouse in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl.”

“She my dude for life. I love you Debby,” he added on Instagram, alongside the same images.

In August 2018, Ryan told PEOPLE they are each other’s best friends and “biggest” fans.

“I think it’s really key to be with someone who respects you and likes you for who you are and honestly makes it really attractive to do things you want to me. To take up a new hobby and push yourself,” she added.

That same month, she told the Sydney Morning Herald that both she and Dun had “evolved and grown so much” since first meeting and beginning their on-off again relationship in 2013.