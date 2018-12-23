Christmas came early!

Debby Ryan shared the happy news that she was engaged to boyfriend Josh Dun on Saturday.

Alongside a series of beautiful shots taken from the New Zealand proposal, the Insatiable star, 25, wrote, “I said yes! Well technically I said ‘NO WAY’ twice but I meant yes.”

In one of the images, Dun, a drummer for the group Twenty One Pilots, dropped down to one knee while a clearly surprised Ryan looked towards the camera with a smile on her face. In another sweet photo, Ryan had tears in her eyes as she gazed into her now-fiancé’s eyes.

Opening up about the magical moment, the 30-year-old musician wrote that he “found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl.”

“She my dude for life. I love you Debby,” he added on Instagram, alongside the same images.

The former Disney star went on to share that Dun didn’t just surprise her with a proposal — he also flew in her brother and sister-in-law to share the happy moment with them.

Sharing a photo from their engagement dinner on her Instagram Story, Ryan planted a sweet kiss on Dun’s forehead while cuddling up with her brother and his wife.

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun Debby Ryan/Instagram

The festive bash also included a cake that read “Congrats Jebby,” as well as balloons that also spelled out their couple’s nickname.

Giving her fans a closer look at her stunning diamond sparkler, Ryan shared a sweet video on Sunday as she cuddled up with Dun and their dog.

“My sweet lil family,” she wrote alongside the sweet clip.

Debby Ryan Debby Ryan/Instagram

Opening up about their relationship in August 2018, Ryan told PEOPLE they are each other’s best friends and “biggest” fans.

“I think it’s really key to be with someone who respects you and likes you for who you are and honestly makes it really attractive to do things you want to me. To take up a new hobby and push yourself,” she added.

That same month, she told the Sydney Morning Herald that both she and Dun had “evolved and grown so much” since first meeting and beginning their on-off again relationship in 2013.

“I’m in love and very happy,” she gushed, adding, “It’s cool and special to have that support system.”