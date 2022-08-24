Debby Ryan Celebrates Sarah Hyland's 'Sick, Thoughtful Wedding' as 'Modern' Bride Releases New Photos

Debby Ryan is celebrating Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' love!

The Insatiable actress, 29, posted a tribute to the newlyweds, who got married over the weekend, with a series of pictures and a video on Instagram Tuesday.

"Sarah & Wells 🥰 Your love is so worth celebrating," Ryan wrote in the caption. "I could say so much about how incredibly special you two are, and even better together. I wept and danced all night."

"What a sick, thoughtful wedding!" the former Disney star continued, "At long last — and may you last forever."

The first photo is a sneaky selfie of Ryan with the newlyweds in the background. In the second shot, Ryan and Hyland, 31, smile in a selfie together as the bride shows off her diamond rings.

Ryan also flaunted her look for the wedding in a couple shots, the actress wore a black deconstructed suit from Stella McCartney and Mach & Mach heels.

In the other shots, Ryan — who is married to Twenty One Pilots musician Josh Dun — gave a behind-the-scenes look at the occasion, including a video of Hyland dancing, a picture of the couple kissing on a convertible and a bottle of wine personalized with a picture of the happy couple.

Adams then commented on the post, writing, "Love you Deb! I appreciate you and your unconditional support of my beautiful wife. Also, I miss your husband."

Hyland also shared a new batch of wedding photos on Wednesday, showcasing her and her now-husband staring lovingly into each other's eyes and kissing in front of their friends and loved ones during the outdoor ceremony Aug. 20 at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but delayed the nuptials multiple times due to COVID-19 concerns amid the pandemic.

The pair met through social media and first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. Before they started dating, Hyland was not shy when Tweeting about her not-so-secret crush on Adams during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Ahead of their ceremony, Hyland told PEOPLE in July, "I'm really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family."

Last August, Adams told PEOPLE that he and Hyland were "hoping" to get married in 2022 — but he also teased that they were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" to wed if another setback hit.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender told PEOPLE at the time.

He added, "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"