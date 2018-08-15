Debbie Gibson is walking down the aisle, but it’s not for real life — it’s for her new TV movie!

The former teen pop star is starring in a new Hallmark original movie, Wedding of Dreams, and is sharing exclusive photos of her on-screen wedding dress with PEOPLE.

The movie is the sequel to the Hallmark Channel’s wildly successful 2016 film Summer of Dreams. In addition to starring in the TV movie, Gibson created and executive-produced it. It was the highest-rated and most-watched movie premiere in the network’s “Summer Nights franchise.”

The film garnered exceptional online buzz, as well. Chatter about Summer of Dreams attracted more interactions on Facebook or Twitter than any other movie premiere that week.

In the first film, pop star Debbie Taylor was on the verge of losing everything when she ran away to suburban Ohio to teach music to a talented group of misfit kids. Along the way, she fell in love with a handsome man played by costar Robert Gant. Her new life taught her that fame isn’t everything. The film was very loosely based on Gibson’s life.

Now Gibson, 47, is back again.

She reunites with Gant to continue the romance. While we won’t spoil the film’s outcome, the fact that Gibson ends up wearing a wedding dress should serve as a pretty good clue that things go well.

The film will also feature new original music from Gibson.

David Dolsen/Copyright 2018 Crown Media United States LLC

Gibson still holds the record for being the youngest artist in history to write, produce and perform a No. 1 hit, “Foolish Beat,” which was released when she was just 17.

In addition to acting, she continues to record and tour while dealing with her Lyme disease that she has battled for years. She also competed on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.

Wedding of Dreams premieres Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.