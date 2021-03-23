Debbie Allen Says Patrick Dempsey's Surprise Return to Grey's Anatomy Was a 'Valuable' Secret

Patrick Dempsey has made three appearances as the late Derek Shepherd during the current season of Grey’s Anatomy

One week after Patrick Dempsey made his third surprise appearance on season 17 of Grey's Anatomy, Debbie Allen is discussing how the show's cast and crew kept his return a secret.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Allen noted that COVID-19 restrictions on filming did not make keeping the secret any easier for those involved.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That secret was kept because everybody knew how valuable it was — and how amazing it was to let it explode when it came out," she told the outlet.

"It was tough, but we've kept secrets before," added Allen, 71, before recalling the time she and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes had to keep quiet about Denzel Washington directing an episode back in 2012.

Allen stars as fan-favorite Catherine Avery and regularly works a director for the show.

Debbie Allen, Patrick Dempsey Image zoom Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty; VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

"Shonda and I kept a secret for three months when I got Denzel Washington to direct an episode," she said. "Nobody on the show even knew until he walked onstage for his first day. There's a CIA component to making a show like Grey's Anatomy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dempsey, 55, first surprised fans when he reprised his role as the late Derek Shepherd during the season 17 premiere in November.

Derek, the late husband of Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey, died in a tragic car crash in the series' season 11. However, he reemerged during one of Meredith's dreams while she battled a severe case of COVID-19.

PATRICK DEMPSEY Image zoom Patrick Dempsey in Grey's Anatomy | Credit: ABC

Since then, Derek has appeared in Meredith's COVID dreams twice more, including in the most recent episode. According to showrunner Krista Vernoff's past statements about Derek's storyline, fans will spot him one more time before the season's close.

George O'Malley (T.R. Knight), who died in Grey's season 5 after saving a woman from getting hit by a bus, also made an appearance in Meredith's dreams this season, prompting fans to wonder if more past stars would return to the long-running medical drama.