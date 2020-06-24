Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 16

Debbie Allen Held Raven-Symoné's Wedding in Her Front Garden — and Cooked! 'It Was a Joy'

Debbie Allen was honored to have been a part of longtime pal Raven-Symoné's wedding day.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the famed choreographer and Grey's Anatomy star opens up about hosting and catering Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday's intimate nuptials in the "front garden" of her home.

“It was just perfect in every aspect," says Allen, 70. "The day was perfect, the weather was perfect. The simplicity of it was perfect. [Raven and Miranda] are so loving of one another.”

“There were maybe six people there," she shares. "It was very intimate. They are going to plan to have a big celebration when COVID-19 is contained enough to do that. There are so many people that want to celebrate them."

Allen adds: "Miranda is so beautiful and so sweet. It’s such a great pairing. I’m so happy for them both.”

On June 16, the Raven's Home actress surprised fans by revealing on Instagram that she recently married Pearman-Maday.

“Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it’s one of the biggest and happiest of my life," Symoné, 34, tells PEOPLE. "Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership."

The event, which was officiated by their pal Erica Summers, included a catered meal created by Allen.

“She was trying to keep it so simple and I said, ‘Come on, you have to have something,' " says Allen. " She said, ‘Well I just want oysters.’ She loves my oysters I make for her. I made her some lobster pasta and got her a triple berry cake from Sweet Lady Jane. You only get married once ... it was a joy to do that for her.”

As for their wedding day attire? "We wore hype beast outfits," says Symoné, "had fried oysters a la Debbie Allen and our first dance was to '99 Problems' — it couldn’t have been better ... well, the post-[coronavirus] party might be!”

And even though the happy couple were an hour late to their own wedding, Pearman-Maday says it was "perfect."