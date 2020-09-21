Dear White People Star Ashley Blaine Featherson Is Engaged: 'Most Precious Moment of My Life'

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Blaine Featherson.

The Dear White People star, 32, got engaged to boyfriend Darroll Jenkins over the weekend, flooding her feed with sweet posts — starting with a photo of her diamond ring.

"My Love. My Legacy. My Light. My Life," she wrote. "Forever & A Day Isn't Long Enough 💕 #JenkinsBash 2021."

Congratulations from fans and fellow stars came pouring in, with celebs like Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Lena Waithe, Amber Riley and Eva Marcille popping up in the comments.

In her second post, she shared a photo of Jenkins down on one knee while they were horseback riding on the beach in Santa Barbara, California.

"The Most Precious Moment Of My Life," she wrote. "I Do."

She dedicated a more lengthy caption to her fiancé on Sunday alongside a photo of the two walking off into the sunset hand-in-hand.

"Walking Into This New Phase Of Life With You Is A GOD DREAM!" she wrote. "I Know That What Ever Life May Throw Our Way We Will Be Just Fine Because We Have Each Other & God At The Center."

"D, You Are The Love Of My Life. The Thought, Care & LOVE implemented so flawlessly in order for us to have one of the best days of our lives is a memory that will ALWAYS bring me to tears," she continued. "I Thank God For You. Always Have. Always Will. 10 Summers. LOOK AT US NOW."

Featherson has played Joelle Brooks on Dear White People since the Netflix series premiered in 2017. It's based on the 2014 movie of the same name, in which Featherson also appeared.

The series follows several Black students at a predominantly white Ivy League university, where racial tensions bubble just below the surface.

Speaking to Essence last year, the actress opened up about the reaction to the show she's gotten from white viewers.

"It's one of two things: Either they love it, or have absolutely no way to approach it," she said. "So it's either like, 'I've heard about that show and hear it's really good, but what is it about?' or it's 'I learned so much about myself, I've learned so much about my upbringing.'"