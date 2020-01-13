Dean Unglert Thanks ‘Primary Caretaker’ Caelynn Miller-Keyes After Ski Accident

Dean Unglert is thankful to have Caelynn Miller-Keyes to aid in his recovery.

On Sunday, the Bachelor in Paradise star, 28, shared an appreciation post for his girlfriend, 24, who has helped him recover following a skiing accident in December on the Swiss Alps. Following the Dec. 28 accident, Unglert left a Switzerland hospital on crutches with Miller-Keyes by his side.

“Back in the states after an unfortunate turn of events in europe,” he wrote in his caption. “It would have been a whole lot worse without my primary caretaker there to change my smelly socks, carry my luggage, and keep me entertained.”

He added, “Thank you for everything you’ve already done and for everything you still unwittingly have to do.”

Last month, Unglert detailed his accident, sharing a selfie on Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed connected to a nasal cannula.

“All my life I’ve dreamt about skiing the Swiss Alps. how could you not? they’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world,” Unglert wrote before explaining that “today, however, was not my day.”

He continued: “I was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in Switzerland, I figured I gotta post it.”

Unglert later revealed he suffered a “dislocated hip and fractured femur” and had “a plate and 3 screws” put in his leg.

At the time of his injury, Unglert said his recovery will take 12 weeks. He then asked his Twitter followers for suggestions on how to spend his time during the healing.

“Trying to find positives that can come from a 12 week recovery time. the first thing I thought of was that now I can focus on learning the instrument I bought 3 months ago and haven’t played once. anything else?” he asked.

In December, Unglert told PEOPLE that he and Miller-Keyes — whom he met on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise — are being “super patient” with their relationship.

“There’s no, like, impending engagements or anything like that,” he said at the time.

“We understand that with the Bachelor franchise, you kind of get put in a pressure cooker with your relationship and we’re just traveling together, exploring each other, and having fun and doing what we’re doing,” Unglert said, admitting that Miller-Keyes might see it a little differently.

“She might tell you otherwise but it seems like, you know, we’re on a good path at the moment and there’s nothing really on the horizon but I think that’s kind of the best,” he added. “You don’t really set like relationship goals until later on down the line, so we’ll see.”