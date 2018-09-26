Dean Unglert Thinks Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor Will Be a 'Dumpster Fire'

Dean Unglert will definitely be watching Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor — but he doesn’t predict great things.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum shared his thoughts on ABC casting Underwood as the franchise’s next leading man.

“I love Colton, don’t get me wrong — but [he’s] not my Bachelor,” said Unglert, 27.

So why doesn’t he think the 26-year-old former football player was the right choice?

“You know, he’s a little young. He’s younger than me,” Unglert said. “He might be more advanced in his life than I am, but I don’t necessarily see him marrying the woman that he chooses … for a plethora of reasons. One, I don’t think he knows exactly what he wants.”

Pointing out the “public pressure” that comes with being the show’s lead, Unglert said he thinks Underwood, fresh off breakups with Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette and Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise, will “do what he thinks people will want him to do, and not necessarily what’s right for him.”

“I imagine Colton’s season going the same way mine would [have], where he wants to do right by everyone and wants no one to hate him and that’s going to just go ahead and bite him right ahead in the butt,” he said. “I’d be a horrible Bachelor for the same reasons Colton would be horrible and will be horrible.”

“He’s a very nice person,” he added. “He’s well-intentioned. He’s beautiful. I just think it’s going to be a dumpster fire.”

Former Bachelors Ben Higgins and Nick Viall also shared their thoughts on the casting with ET, with Higgins, 30, predicting that fans will see Underwood “struggle.”

“I think it’s going to be a very authentic journey of like, struggling, success, failure, lot of tears,” he said. “The problem is, he’s pretty indecisive.”

“It’s very difficult to be the Bachelor and go through that process,” Viall, 37, agreed. “It’s that much more difficult post-filming to try to, you know, protect that relationship and through some of the trials and tribulations that kind of come with the show, the kind of outside influences, and stresses that come with it. It’ll be curious to see how Colton handles that with limited dating experience in general.”

“Everybody takes it very seriously, in terms of their desire to hopefully meet someone and fall in love, because there’s a lot of pressure that comes from [being] the Bachelor,” he added. “You feel that pressure going through the process, and that part can eat you alive.”

But speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Underwood said he couldn’t be more ready to find the one and settle down.

“This is the perfect time in my life to do this,” he said. “I’m so unbelievably happy with myself and now I can focus on finding my wife. I’m so excited to find that. My heart is 100 percent healed and I’m going to give this my all. And hopefully I’ll come out of it engaged!”

The Bachelor premieres in January on ABC.