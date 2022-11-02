Dean Unglert Says Caelynn Miller-Keyes Was 'Angry' at Him Before He Proposed: 'She Was Crying'

There was trouble in paradise before Dean Unglert proposed to Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

On Monday's episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 31, detailed the 11-mile hike the pair took to the beach on Hawaii's Kauai Island, where he proposed to his longtime girlfriend last month.

"Caelynn was very angry at me for taking her there. She asked if we could turn around 55 times," he shared of their journey to the picturesque proposal. "She was crying. She was angry. She was cursing at me."

Unglert called the hike "a trying experience" as he admitted: "It's pretty funny to make the person that you're going to ask to marry you cry on the day that you're going to propose to them."

However, the reality star understood her frustrations, acknowledging there were some "scary points" during the hike.

"I could see someone getting scared in those moments," he revealed. "She could've died. People die on this hike, like, semi-regularly."

Unglert continued to think of his surprise proposal while Miller-Keyes struggled on their adventure.

"When she was losing it during the difficult part of the hike, in my head, I was like, 'I'm going to ask you to marry me in, like, four hours, so you need to turn this attitude around,'" he joked.

The pair eventually made it to the beach where Miller-Keyes accepted his proposal.

"There was never a moment where I thought she would say no, although, when I got to one knee and proposed, she took a long time to say yes," Unglert said. "She took a real long time to say yes."

"I was sitting there on one knee looking up at her. She was jumping around a little bit," he continued. "I was like, 'Are these happy jumps? Are these sad jumps? What's going on?' She was taking off her ring, so I could put the ring on her finger."

Last week, Unglert shared a carousel of photos of their big moment.

Alongside the photos, the reality star wrote, "under promise. over deliver. 10.24.22"

Miller-Keyes and Unglert met on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. Unglert initially ended their summer romance on the beach but later returned to win Miller-Keyes back.

The pair left Paradise as a couple and have remained together ever since.