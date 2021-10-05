Dean Unglert Says BiP Producers Suggested He Propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes During Upcoming Cameo

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are set to appear on Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise finale

Dean Unglert is dishing on the behind-the-scenes of he and girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes' upcoming appearance on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The couple, who met on the sixth season of the summer spinoff that aired in 2019, are set to make a cameo in Tuesday's finale, as teased in the latest trailer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During an episode of his podcast with fellow Bachelor Nation star Jared Haibon, Help! I Suck at Dating, Unglert, 30, revealed that producers suggested that he propose to Miller-Keyes, 26, one day before they filmed the episode.

"I think I can share this. I don't see why I wouldn't be able to," he began. "When we were down there, the producers...they pulled me aside and they were, like, 'Hey Dean, you should totally propose to Caelynn on the last day of the show,' and I was like, 'Are you serious? You're telling me this, like, literally the day before we're supposed to go down and film this episode?'"

BACHELOR IN PARADISE Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Prior to the revelation, Unglert and Haibon, 32, had been discussing Clare Crawley's recent split from Dale Moss, and their quick engagement during Crawley's season of The Bachelorette last year.

"All that's to say the producers are not bashful when it comes to trying to encourage people to propose," Unglert added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Haibon joked that viewers should tune in to see Unglert and Miller-Keyes "tie the knot" during their BiP return, Unglert teased, "You might see it, you might see something else, who knows? All I know is it's going to be good television."

During an episode of the same podcast last month, Unglert shared that he and Miller-Keyes have hypothetically "talked about" the idea of getting married at Lake Como in Italy, where they recently vacationed.

"Obviously, super major hypothetical, she's like, 'Who would you invite? Like, who would you bring?' Blah blah blah," he said. "It's like, 'I probably wouldn't bring anyone. You know, like my family. Maybe that's it.'"

Looking to their future, Unglert said the duo "have this pipe dream" of living abroad at some point for up to two years.

"We've always known Japan was an option [and] South America. Like, six months in each spot. And I think we've added Italy to the list as well," he said.