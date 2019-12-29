BIP's Dean Unglert Leaves Hospital with Caelynn Miller-Keyes Following Ski Accident

Bachelor in Paradise star Dean Michael Unglert has been released from the hospital following a ski accident on the Swiss Alps.

On Saturday, Unglert, 28, shared a video on Instagram of himself walking out of the Switzerland hospital with crutches as his girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes recorded him.

“First steps as a free man after 5 short days in the hospital 🇨🇭,” the reality star captioned the video.

Miller-Keyes, 24, shared an Instagram Story video of her boyfriend walking on his crutches in their hotel room on Sunday. “First time out of the room. It’s 8 p.m.,” she said in the video as Unglert responded, “I’m hungry, ready for some dinner.”

“Wearing flip flops in 30-degree weather,” Miller-Keyes added, while Unglert continued to hobble along on his crutches.

Miller-Keyes also shared a video on Instagram of Unglert recording her as she admired the gorgeous views out the window during a train ride in Zermatt, Switzerland.

“Busted @deanie_babies out of the hospital today and explored a little bit of Switzerland 🏔,” she captioned the video.

Last Monday, Unglert opened up about the accident on Instagram and shared a selfie of himself lying in a hospital bed connected to a nasal cannula.

“All my life I’ve dreamt about skiing the Swiss Alps. how could you not? they’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world,” Unglert wrote before explaining that “today, however, was not my day.”

“I was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in Switzerland, I figured I gotta post it.”

Unglert later revealed he suffered a “dislocated hip and fractured femur” and had “a plate and 3 screws” put in his leg.

He had previously told followers it was four screws in his post on Instagram, but corrected his mistake on Twitter and shared an image of his leg post-surgery on Tuesday.

“Just spoke to the surgeon for the second time (first that I actually remember) turns out they put a plate and 3 screws in, not 4. that makes me feel 25% better,” he wrote on Twitter. “let the recovery process begin.”

According to Unglert, his recovery will take 12 weeks, and the reality star asked his Twitter followers for suggestions on how to spend his time during the healing.

“Trying to find positives that can come from a 12 week recovery time. the first thing I thought of was that now I can focus on learning the instrument I bought 3 months ago and haven’t played once. anything else?” he asked.

Despite the incident, Unglert expressed gratitude for Swiss Mountain Rescue.

“The Swiss mountain rescue blew my mind today. it took me about an hour to flag someone down for help but once I did, I was airborne and in surgery in less than hour,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Things could have been so much worse and for that I am extremely grateful! Looks like I’ll be celebrating xmas in a hospital bed this year 😂,” he added.

Unglert had also documented the moments leading up to the accident on his Instagram Stories.

In one video he is seen on a ski lift, explaining he just touched down in Zermatt, Switzerland. Moments later, Unglert shared another Story of himself lying in a mass of snow.

“Well, I just fell. 99 percent sure I dislocated my hip,” Unglert says in the video, which he captioned, “Things were going great until…”

Unglert went on to thank a “random guy” who helped him after his tumble.

“I quickly realized my leg wasn’t good enough to be skied on. My next idea was to find a way to slide myself to a main run. Thank God for a random guy who came across me and was able to flag down help. Laid here for an hour before someone finally skied by,” Unglert added.