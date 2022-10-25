Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are getting ready to say "I do!"

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the longtime couple is officially engaged. Their relationship milestone comes after more than three years of dating.

Unglert, 31, opened up about the proposal while co-hosting his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast with Jared Haibon. In the podcast's lastest episode, Unglert revealed that he got a "new" placeholder engagement ring for Miller-Keyes after mistakenly losing the original one, which was a 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond.

"It might be in the garage somewhere but yeah, moral of the story is don't put your engagement rings in the junk drawer," he said. "So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it's not quite as nice as the first one was."

Unglert then confirmed that he still had every intention of proposing despite the hiccup.

"It'll happen by the time this podcast airs," Unglert said. "Maybe. Maybe the day after it airs."

Haibon, 33, then suggested that they can't drop the episode "until we know" for sure. To that, Unglert then confirmed that "it won't" air before the proposal actually goes down.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The news comes after Miller-Keyes, 27, teased the possibility of a potential engagement on her Instagram Story in August.

"I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean," she wrote over an image of a steering wheel.

The former Bachelor contestant's social media tease could have been a clue to fans that the couple was ready to take the next step in their relationship. On his Help I Suck at Dating podcast in June, Unglert, 31, shared: "I made a deal with her. I was like, 'I'll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck.'"

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Miller-Keyes also appeared to confirm the connection, writing at the bottom of the photo, "If you listen to Help I Suck at Dating you know what this is."

During the June podcast, Unglert further explained the pair's deal. "It's such a touchy subject," he said. "Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do and here I am having to spend all this money on something I don't even want. Like, I want her to get what she wants, but she's the one who wants to get married."

Back in November, Unglert revealed that his then-girlfriend believed they would be engaged by the end of 2022.

The reality star recalled a friend asking if the pair had said "I do" to each other yet after seeing their commitment rings. He remembered, "I said, 'As far as the government's concerned, no, but as far as our hearts are concerned, yes.'"

"Then Caelynn leans over and she goes, 'We'll be engaged by 2022, trust me' or 'in 2022' or something like that," he added. "I don't know if she's speaking for me or if she's saying that she's going to propose to me."

Unglert shared that he has been "pretty clear" to Miller-Keyes that she could be the one to pop the question.

"I was like, 'If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me,' so I think she's got something in the works for that, which I think is pretty cool," he said at the time.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

During a trip to Italy's Lake Como in September 2021, Unglert and Miller-Keyes began considering it as a locale for their big day.

"It definitely is a place where a wedding would be spectacular. It's just, like, one of the most beautiful places we've ever visited," Unglert said on his podcast.

He continued, "You can't help but be like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is amazing. I want this to be the rest of my life. And since I'm here, like, I want you to be in my life for the rest of my life,' which I always thought those things, obviously."

Unglert and Miller-Keyes met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in June 2019. Though Unglert initially pumped the brakes on their summer romance, they eventually left Paradise together.

The couple went Instagram-official with a photo of them enjoying van life post-Paradise in September 2019. "Lots of ramen, very few showers, and a whole lot of happiness," Miller-Keyes captioned her post. Unglert wrote, "Sorry we had to leave #bachelorinparadise early, the vantasy suite waits for no one."

Marriage rumors circled the couple throughout their relationship.

On Valentine's Day 2020, a fan commented, "Get married!" on Miller-Keyes' post for Unglert, and Miller-Keyes had an interesting response: "We already did." Friend and BiP alum Ashley Iaconetti added to the speculation when she explained, "[Dean] keeps saying that they got married when they were in Europe and he broke his leg and I'm thinking that possibly really did happen."

That same month, Jared Haibon told PEOPLE, "Every time we ask [Dean and Caelynn], he says it with a grin — he's like, 'We're married.'" It looks like the duo was just stirring the pot, though, as they never officially confirmed wedding rumors.