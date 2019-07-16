It’s a match made in Mexico!

Bachelor Nation’s Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who competed on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, are dating after hitting it off on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

“They both went to Paradise and really hit it off there, but then Dean got cold feet and left,” an insider tells PEOPLE.

“He got home and realized he really had feelings for Caelynn, so went back to Paradise for a second chance,” the insider shares.

Adds the insider: “Things have been going much better between them since they left Mexico together.”

E! News was the first to report about Unglert and Miller-Keyes’ relationship.

Although the pair hasn’t posted about their new romance on social media, they both shared behind-the-scenes snapshots to their respective Instagram accounts from their recent trips to Spain.

“Clearly hating my time in Spain 🇪🇸,” Miller-Keyes captioned a photo of herself smiling in Barcelona last week.

One day later, Unglert posted a video of himself swimming through the turquoise blue Embalse de Yesa. “Driving through Spain today and came across this crazy blue lake. the color reminded me of the lakes in Patagonia 😍” he captioned the post.

The pairing comes more than a year after Unglert split from Lesley Murphy, with whom he starred on Bachelor Winter Games.

Murphy and Unglert met and started dating while shooting ABC’s Olympics-themed spinoff in fall 2017 — just months after Unglert found himself embroiled in an infamous love triangle between Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard on BiP season 4.

During the season, Unglert was faced with an ultimatum from Lombard: If he accepted Schulman’s rose, it would be over. Ultimately, he chose to pursue things with Lombard and informed Schulman of his decision. Heartbroken, she opted to leave the show without handing her rose out to anyone.

“In the moment, while I was filming, I just wanted to be honest and open about everything — including my feelings for both of them,” Unglert told PEOPLE in 2017.

“That way, if Kristina knew how I felt about Danielle, it left the ball in her court to decide if she wanted to be around or not. On the other side of that, it’s kind of annoying how the editing kind of portrayed my relationship with Danielle — that it was purely physical and that there was objectification involved. There was a lot more emotion. While Kristina and I were definitely emotionally attached as well. There was just a lot more to it,” he said. “But it all boiled down to what I was doing.”

“People ask me if I regret anything – of course I made a lot of bad decisions while I was there, but I don’t necessarily regret it because had I not done it, I wouldn’t have been able to look back with the perspective of knowing what I did wrong,” he added. “The negativity is horrible.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.