Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Confirm Romance After Leaving Bachelor in Paradise Together

Caelynn Miller-Keyes may not have left Bachelor in Paradise engaged, but she still got her happy ending.

On Tuesday, Miller-Keyes, 24, and Dean Unglert both posted photos of one another to their respective Instagram accounts, confirming that their relationship is still going strong post-Paradise.

“Lots of ramen, very few showers, and a whole lot of happiness 🚐,” Miller-Keyes captioned her post.

As for Unglert, 28, he wrote, “sorry we had to leave #bachelorinparadise early, the vantasy suite waits for no one 🚙.”

In one of the adorable snapshots, all captured inside Unglert’s van, the pair cuddled up as they looked out onto the ocean.

And in two other images, the couple adorably lay beside each other while under the sheets as they gazed out toward the sunset.

Earlier in the season, Miller-Keyes and Unglert had been going strong until he decided to dump her on her birthday and leave the show.

Her heartbreak didn’t last long, though: a few days later, she hit it off with Connor Saeli and seemed happy as can be — that is, until Unglert decided to return and ask her for a second chance.

On Monday night’s episode, Unglert came back to reveal that he had a change of heart and wanted Miller-Keyes to leave the beach with him.

Since connecting with Saeli in Unglert’s absence, she felt torn about whether to stay or go, though Saeli made it clear that he wanted her to remain in Paradise with him.

“I feel like I can definitely see a future outside of this with you,” Saeli told Miller-Keyes. “I don’t want you to leave. I don’t want it to be over.”

Saeli added that he didn’t think Unglert had changed — as Unglert assured her, “I’m a changed man.”

“I’m scared of getting hurt again,” Miller-Keyes told Unglert.

“I can’t tell you exactly what’s going to happen next, but I know I want to try,” he said.

Although she admitted “it feels wrong,” Miller-Keyes accepted his offer.

The Paradise couple’s romantic snaps come after multiple sources recently told PEOPLE that the two are still dating.

“They both went to Paradise and really hit it off there, but then Dean got cold feet and left,” one source said. “He got home and realized he really had feelings for Caelynn, so went back to Paradise for a second chance.”

“Things have been going much better between them since they left Mexico together,” the source added.