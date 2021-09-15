Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' recent Italy vacation has them dreaming about their future together.

During a recent episode of his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast, the Bachelor in Paradise alum opened up to co-host Jared Haibon about his and Miller-Keyes' "pretty special" trip to Lake Como, Italy.

"It's very, very beautiful out there. And it's funny because a lot of the people that we ran into — like, we're just, you know, Caelynn and I are just a couple on vacation — they're like, 'Oh, you guys are here for your wedding [and] for your honeymoon.' [We're] like, 'No. Like, we're just here because we've always wanted to visit.' And they're like, 'Oh, you got to come back, like, for your wedding,'" Unglert, 30, said. "It definitely is a place where a wedding would be spectacular. It's just, like, one of the most beautiful places we've ever visited. [I'm] a little biased just because that was, like, three days ago."

Asked by Haibon whether they're "more inclined to get married" because of their Italian getaway, Unglert said: "I mean, it's funny because it's definitely a combo."

"This trip is [a] combo of, like, the things that she likes and things that [I like]. I've never been to these places before. Mine is the Dolomites, which I was with her originally. So it's like, we're experiencing all of this for the first time together," he continued. "Also, she is like, in her comfort zone. You know, great food, great wine. Like, beautiful little town with cute little boutique stores. So it's like, fun for her in that sense, but also really fun for me for experiencing it for the first time. And there's definitely, like, a romantic aspect behind it."

Unglert added that it's impossible to not think about the idea of a wedding there. "You can't help but be like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is amazing. I want this to be the rest of my life. And since I'm here, like, I want you to be in my life for the rest of my life,' which I always thought those things, obviously," he said.

He shared that the pair have also hypothetically "talked about" the idea of tying the knot at Lake Como.

"Obviously, super major hypothetical, she's like, 'Who would you invite? Like, who would you bring?' Blah blah blah," he said. "It's like, 'I probably wouldn't bring anyone. You know, like my family. Maybe that's it.'"

Looking to their future, Unglert said that he and Miller-Keyes, 26, "have this pipe dream" of living abroad at some point for up to two years. "We've always known Japan was an option [and] South America. Like, six months in each spot. And I think we've added Italy to the list as well."

Unglert and Miller-Keyes met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2019. While they briefly split part-way through the season, the duo reconciled and left Paradise together.

Recently, Unglert drew criticism for calling Miller-Keyes "the most suffocating" of all the women he's dated. "I actually kind of enjoy it, so it's kind of nice," he added.

"She latches on sometimes. I went on [Nick Viall's] podcast right when we started dating, Caelynn and I, and I was like 'She's like velcro — she's always sticking to me' and we always give me crap about that. She's always calling herself 'my little velcro,' or something stupid like that," he said on his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast. "In my brain, I'm like, 'I don't like this' but then it's happening and I'm like, 'okay cool this is actually really nice.'"

Unglert later clarified to Us Weekly that "suffocating" was "the wrong adjective to use to describe anyone in a relationship."