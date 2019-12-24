Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Michael Unglert Details Ski Accident & Mountain Rescue on the Swiss Alps

Bachelor in Paradise star Dean Michael Unglert will be spending Christmas in the hospital following a harrowing ski accident on the Swiss Alps.

On Monday, Unglert, 28, opened up about the accident on Instagram and shared a selfie of himself lying in a hospital bed connected to a nasal cannula.

“All my life I’ve dreamt about skiing the Swiss Alps. how could you not? they’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world,” Unglert wrote before explaining that “today, however, was not my day.”

“I was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in Switzerland, i figured i gotta post it.”

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Unglert expressed gratitude for Swiss Mountain Rescue.

“The Swiss mountain rescue blew my mind today. it took me about an hour to flag someone down for help but once i did, i was airborne and in surgery in less than hour.”

Unglert later revealed he suffered a “dislocated hip and fractured femur” and had “4 screws and a plate in my leg.”

“Things could have been so much worse and for that I am extremely grateful! Looks like I’ll be celebrating xmas in a hospital bed this year 😂,” Unglert added.

Unglert also documented the moments leading up to the accident on his Instagram Stories.

In one video he is seen on a ski lift, explaining he just touched down in Zermatt, Switzerland.

Moments later, Unglert shared another Story of himself lying in a mass of snow.

“Well, I just fell. 99 percent sure I dislocated my hip,” Unglert says in the video.

“Things were going great until…” Unglert wrote over the post.

Unglert went on to thank a “random guy” who helped him after his tumble.

“I quickly realized my leg wasn’t good enough to be skied on. My next idea was to find a way to slide myself to a main run. Thank God for a random guy who came across me and was able to flag down help. Laid here for an hour before someone finally skied by,” Unglert added.

Unglert’s accident comes just a few weeks after he revealed a different set of plans he has for the future.

Unglert told PEOPLE earlier this month that he and girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes are being “super patient” with their relationship.

“There’s no, like, impending engagements or anything like that,” he said when PEOPLE caught up with the podcaster at the KIIS Jingle Ball.

“We understand that with the Bachelor franchise, you kind of get put in a pressure cooker with your relationship and we’re just traveling together, exploring each other, and having fun and doing what we’re doing,” Unglert said, admitting that Miller-Keyes might see it a little differently.

“She might tell you otherwise but it seems like, you know, we’re on a good path at the moment and there’s nothing really on the horizon but I think that’s kind of the best,” he added. “You don’t really set like relationship goals until later on down the line, so we’ll see.”

Miller-Keyes added that she doesn’t “want to rush anything,” but foresees them moving in together in the future.

“We’re at such a good place right now,” she told PEOPLE. “We’ll move in together when the time is right, but I don’t want to rush anything and I don’t want it to be contingent on a lease ending or something like that. But maybe. Maybe next year. Maybe in 2 years. Who knows.”