Dean McDermott Reveals He and Tori Spelling Use CBD Lube for Sex: 'It's Amazing'

Image zoom Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Dean McDermott is sharing secrets about his sex life with wife Tori Spelling.

On the latest episode of McDermott’s podcast, Daddy Issues, he and his co-hosts, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, got into a discussion with guest Denise Richards about how often they have sex with their partners.

After Richards, 48, and McDermott, 52, both confirmed they have sex with their partners “every day,” Hunter said that he and his wife use a THC sex lubrication in the bedroom, to which McDermott replied he and Spelling, 46, use a similar lube.

“Isn’t it awesome?” McDermott said to Hunter, who then elaborated to Richards on how it works.

“A marijuana sex lube,” Hunter explained. “It’s great, you just put it on, and the vagina gets tighter, and then you last longer.”

McDermott jumped in on the conversation and called the lube “amazing” and “fantastic.”

“I’m not into THC, so I don’t know if I would wanna…” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added, explaining that she has only tried weed twice in her life, due to her father’s strict parenting.

“The one we used doesn’t have THC in it,” McDermott said. “It’s just like a CBD kind of thing.”

Hunter added that the lube doesn’t actually get you high, but that it just “feels very good.”

“It’s such a low amount of THC, too,” McDermott noted. “You can get varying degrees of THC.”

“Do you talk about this publicly, or are we going to get in trouble for this conversation?” Richards asked McDermott.

“It’s okay, ’cause they’ll just write about me,” he joked, leading Richards to ask if Spelling enjoys using it just as much as he does.

“Oh, totally,” he replied, with Hunter joking that all of the Real Housewives cast members should use the THC lubrication.

“Give it to Camille, she needs to loosen up a little,” co-host Nicky Paris joked, referring to Richards’ costar Camille Grammer.

“You just cut to a nice restaurant, where the housewives are supposed to meet for lunch, and no one is there, ’cause they are all shagging with the THC oil,” McDermott joked.

The podcast host and the BH90210 star have been married since 2006 and share five children — Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2.

This isn’t the first time McDermott has opened up about his sex life.

“We go every day,” McDermott openly shared on his podcast in June. “It never stops… my wife is so f— sexy.”

Aside from raving about his wife of 13 years’ looks, McDermott has also been her biggest supporter, especially when it comes to defending her against social media trolls.

The father of six rushed to Spellings’ defense on Instagram in June after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was mocked by some commenters who criticized her bikini Instagram photo and accused her of “trying too hard to be relevant.”

This prompted McDermott to speak up. “I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!” he wrote.

McDermott also slammed mom-shamers in March after Spelling shared a slideshow of photos featuring her children eating Little Bites muffins.

“Hey everybody I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want,” McDermott said in a video posted to Instagram on March 29.

“She’s a great mom. We’re great parents. Our kids eat healthy,” he added. “They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and occasionally they have a snack. So can we get over ourselves?”