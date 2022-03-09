The actor posted a tribute to his wife in honor of International Women's Day

Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling and Their Daughters 'Fierce' and 'Strong' on International Women's Day

Dean McDermott said he is a "lucky guy" to have wife Tori Spelling in his life.

The actor, 55, paid tribute to Spelling, 48, and their daughters — Stella, 13, and Hattie, 10 — in an Instagram post in honor of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy International Women's Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women," he captioned a series of pictures of his family including Stella in a full-face of makeup, Hattie smiling in a car, and two glam photos of Spelling.

He added, "I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love you So Much!! #happyinternationalwomensday #luckyguy."

In addition to Stella and Hattie, the couple is also parents to three sons, Liam, 14, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5.

In December, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the 90210 star 'still has major trust issues' after McDermott's 2013 affair, which was previously rehashed in the couple's reality series, True Tori.

"They have issues that are hard to remedy. And they don't have the same relationship they once did," the source said at the time.

McDermott was noticeably absent in Spelling's previous social media posts and was not included in a photo of family Christmas stockings or in the family's Christmas card.

Another source told PEOPLE in November that there was a "great deal of tension" between Spelling and McDermott.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"They both enjoy being a family and love their lives with the kids, but there is a great deal of tension between them which continues to make them drift further apart," the source said at the time. "They have gotten to a point where there are no easy fixes."