Dean McDermott Says He's 'So Proud' of Wife Tori Spelling amid Rumored Marriage Trouble

Dean McDermott is showing public support for his wife Tori Spelling amid recent rumors about the state of the couple's marriage.

Spelling, 48, shared a post on Instagram Monday announcing she would be co-hosting E! Daily Pop for two days.

"There's a new co-host in town…" Spelling captioned a photo of herself standing next to an E! News display. "Super excited to be co-hosting @edailypop today and tomorrow with the amazing @morganstewart & @justinasylvester."

The mom of five added that she would be "talking feuds, fear of flying, IG ex scrubbing, and back to school deals and financial tips 🙋🏼‍♀️."

McDermott, 54, commented, "You look amazing!!! So proud of you!!"

His show of support comes after Spelling hinted that she and her husband — whom she married in 2006 — were not doing so well.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in June, the host asked Spelling about the "speculation."

"There's speculation that there's problems at home, but there's no problems at home. 'Cause I feel like you would have told me if there was problems at home, right?" Jeff Lewis questioned.

After Lewis asked if there was any "truth" to the rumors about a potential split, Spelling said several of her kids had been sleeping with her since McDermott was away for a period of time while filming. The couple shares Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 9, Finn Davey, 8, and Beau Dean, 4.

"Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me," the Beverly Hills 90210 star said. "So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."

Spelling and McDermott have previously been candid about their relationship woes.

The father of five admitted to cheating on his wife in 2014. Following the affair, the couple documented their life together on their reality series, True Tori, during which McDermott said of his transgressions: "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before."

In 2016, Spelling opened up to PEOPLE about the scandal. "We had to start over. We had to completely rebuild," she said, adding that the two had "bonded and solidified as a couple."

Over time, and thanks to couples' therapy and individual personal healing, "we made the conscious decision based on our love for each other to tough it out and work through it," said the actress.