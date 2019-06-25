Dean McDermott experienced what is perhaps one of the biggest embarrassments a parent can face.

On Monday, the Slasher actor, 52, revealed on the latest episode of his “Daddy Issues” podcast that he and his wife Tori Spelling, 46, were once having sex early on in their relationship when they were interrupted by McDermott’s son Jack.

“When T and I first got together, I had Jack every other weekend,” McDermott explained of his now 20-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

“He couldn’t sleep one night and — we were making a lot of noise — and … I just happened to be looking that way, towards the door,” he continued. “I saw the doorknob turn — I didn’t hear it, I saw it turn — and I was like, ‘Oh, s—,’ and then a crack of light.”

Luckily, McDermott was able to think quickly and come up with an excuse about the noises that his son had just heard.

“I jumped off and sat on the edge of the bed,” the actor recalled to his cohosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, and Monday’s guest host Jay Mohr. “He said, ‘Dad is everything okay?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I just got a migraine.'”

In addition to Jack, McDermott also shares five children with Spelling: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2. Just because the pair have multiple kids, however, doesn’t mean their sex life has suffered, according to the father of six.

“We go every day,” McDermott openly shared of his attraction to Spelling. “It never stops… my wife is so f— sexy.”

Added the actor: “She’s sexy as hell. I look at her, and she just oozes sexuality.”

Aside from raving about his wife of 13 years’ appearance, McDermott has also been her biggest supporter, especially when it comes to defending her against social media trolls.

Earlier this month, the father of six rushed to Spellings’ defense on Instagram after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was mocked by some commenters who criticized her bikini Instagram photo and accused her of “trying too hard to be relevant.”

In the behind-the-scenes snap shared by Spelling on June 2, the mom of five was captured standing beside an outdoor dining table in Vancouver, Canada, alongside her costars Gabrielle Carteris, 58, and Jennie Garth, 47.

The women are currently working on BH90210, a six-episode revival of their hit ‘90s drama that features the original stars as “heightened versions” of themselves who reunite for a 90210 reboot.

While many of the comments praised the trio and expressed excitement for the new series, some were less than kind. “I’m cringing,” one user wrote, with another agreeing, “Yea, the phrase ‘trying too hard to be relevant’ comes to mind.”

The exchange prompted McDermott to come to Spelling’s defense. “I love how you haters have private accts!! Let’s see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!” he wrote.

McDermott also slammed mom shamers in March after Spelling shared a slideshow of photos featuring her children eating Little Bites muffins.

“Hey everybody I am sick and tired of everybody taking a shot at my wife Tori Spelling. Just because she’s a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want,” McDermott said in a video posted to Instagram on March 29.

“She posted about a snack, it’s a snack people. Haven’t we given our kids a snack before? Cakes, cookies whatever. It’s a snack,” he continued.

“She’s a great mom. We’re great parents. Our kids eat healthy,” he added. “They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and occasionally they have a snack. So can we get over ourselves?”