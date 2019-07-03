Dean McDermott Says Son Jack, 20, Doesn’t Tell Him About His Boyfriends: ‘He’s So Quiet!’

Dean McDermott has lots of love for his son, Jack McDermott, who came out as gay when he was 17.

On the July 1 episode of his podcast, Daddy Issues, the 52-year-old actor — who had Jack, 20, with his first wife, Mary Jo Eustance — opened up about his eldest child.

“My son Jack is gay…he’s this beautiful, 6-foot-4, beautiful Adonis,” Dean said of Jack. “He’s just a gorgeous kid.”

The actor went on to explain that his son lives in San Francisco, where he is studying graphic design at San Francisco University.

“It’s so funny, he’s so quiet about who he’s dating,” Dean said. “Like, he was just here, he came for four days. And we had dinner, and he’s like, ‘So, yeah, I broke up with Steve.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t even know you were going out with Steve. Like, you don’t tell me anything.’ He doesn’t tell me anything about his boyfriends. He’s like, ‘Yeah, We were going out for, like, a year…’ I say, ‘Yeah, as a dude why don’t you tell me?’ He says, ‘Eh.’ “

Dean spoke on his podcast with gay blogger and father of three, Perez Hilton, who recently made headlines when he said that he would prefer his own son wasn’t gay.

Though Dean expressed support for his son, he still admitted to Hilton that things would probably be easier for his son if he were straight.

“I’m behind you 100 percent,” Dean told the famed blogger, 47. “I just think, you know, you want the best for your kid. And you don’t want to wish a life of persecution and hard times and bigotry, right? I think there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Jack is one of six kids Dean has – five of whom he shares with wife Tori Spelling, 46. The couple married in 2006 and are parents to Liam McDermott, 12, Stella McDermott, 11, Hattie McDermott, 7, Finn McDermott, 6, and Beau McDermott, 2.

As for Spelling, Dean said Jack has a great relationship with his step-mom. “He loves Tori,” Dean said on the podcast. “They hit it off right from the jump. They met when they were 6.”

On Monday, the Slasher actor, 52, revealed on the latest episode of his Daddy Issues podcast that he and his wife were once having sex early on in their relationship when they were interrupted by Jack.

“When T and I first got together, I had Jack every other weekend,” Dean said. “He couldn’t sleep one night and — we were making a lot of noise — and I just happened to be looking that way, towards the door. I saw the doorknob turn — I didn’t hear it, I saw it turn — and I was like, ‘Oh, s—,’ and then a crack of light.”

Luckily, Dean was able to think quickly and come up with an excuse about the noises that his son had just heard.

“I jumped off and sat on the edge of the bed,” the actor told to his co-hosts, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, and that week’s guest host, Jay Mohr. “He said, ‘Dad is everything okay?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I just got a migraine.'”

On Monday, Dean was hospitalized for pneumonia. The actor thanked fans for their support with a post on Instagram.

“I just want to thank everyone from around the world for the love, support and well wishes,” he said on Tuesday. “I am currently batting (hopefully just) pneumonia and am under close medical care but am staying positive and strong.”

He added, “I can’t wait to be back in action and reunited with my beautiful wife Tori Spelling and kids and back in the studio with my boys Nicky Paris and Adam Hunter at The Comedy Store recording for #DaddyIssues!”