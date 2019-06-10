Listen to Dean McDermott's New No-Holds-Barred Podcast, Daddy Issues: 'All the Walls Are Down'

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Dean McDermott has had plenty of reality TV experience with his wife Tori Spelling, but now the actor and chef is joining forces with two comedian pals for Daddy Issues, a new podcast launching Monday.

“We talk about anything and everything,” says McDermott, whose topics alongside his co-hosts, comedians Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, include parenthood, sex, infidelity and social media. “We have some laughs and entertain people for an hour.”

The first few episodes will feature guests Spelling and Jay Mohr.

“It gets really deep,” says Hunter. “Jay Mohr talks about his battle with depression. Celebrities come in and talk about what they’re dealing with. All the walls are down.”

That means McDermott himself will be sharing his perspective on relentless Internet trolls who have attacked his young children on social media.

“They comment on my kids looks, and their hair and their clothes,” says McDermott, who is dad to Liam, 12, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6 and Beau, 2, with Spelling and Jack, 20, with his ex-wife. “I’m just like, enough is enough. I put my foot down. And I’m trying to teach my kids a more spiritual way of handling the criticism.”

Continues McDermott: “Social media was made to bring the world closer together and communicate with each other, not to give a voice to people who shouldn’t have one. I will always stand up for my children and I will always stand up for the underdog.”

Daddy Issues, presented by the World Famous Comedy Store, is available now.