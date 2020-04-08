Dean McDermott Defends Wife Tori Spelling Over Backlash for Charging $95 for Virtual Meet and Greet

Dean McDermott is standing up for his wife Tori Spelling after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star found herself in hot water for charging fans $95 for a virtual meet and greet.

“Stop dragging my wife!!!! Watch this video. Nuff said,” McDermott, 53, captions an Instagram video of himself posted on Tuesday.

“Hi everybody,” McDermott begins in the clip. “I find myself having to come to my wife’s defense again. I’m really disappointed because she’s catching flak and being dragged for doing a live meet and greet.”

“People are upset that, given the current situation we’re in, in the lockdown and the coronavirus, that she’s ‘charging’ people money to do a meet and greet,” McDermott continues.

McDermott went on to explain that the incident came about after Spelling, 46, was approached by a company, who wanted her to do the meet and greet in hopes of providing “some fun and love” to people during this difficult time.

McDermott also says in the video that Spelling was also trying to “provide for her family.”

“But no! Instead, because it’s Tori Spelling, she gets dragged and she gets the haters coming down on her for simply doing something to entertain people, but more importantly, to provide for her family. What is wrong with that? What is wrong with providing for your family at this time?” McDermott continues in the clip.

“All the studios, everything is shut down. She has no way to work like everybody else. She has no job to go to. So, why can she not work from home and do a live meet and greet with fans and give them some light and love and have some fun?”

McDermott went on to point out that there are “numerous” celebrities doing the same thing.

“There are numerous celebrities out there that post stuff and influencers, and they’re out there making money every single day. But no, let’s drag Tori Spelling. Let’s give her a hard time,” McDermott says, adding that his wife is “one of hardest-working women in the business.”

“So everybody needs to back off and just take a breath and relax. I don’t know how many times I’ve had to come on here and tell people to chill out. She’s a wonderful person; she’s providing for her family,” McDermott says in the video.

In a since-deleted post, Spelling announced a virtual meet and greet for 20 fans this Thursday.

“Can’t wait to do my first ever virtual meet and greet Thursday, April 9 at 5pm PDT. Only 20 spots available so reserve your spot now. Link in my bio xoxo,” she wrote via Instagram, according to E! News.

Fans were quickly taken aback after seeing the price for the event online.

“People are doing free concerts and you are charging? How about you do a lottery and do random pics for the winners!!! Please!” a fan wrote in a comment, Page Six reported.

“Of course it’s $95 because during a pandemic we all have that to spare what a bummer…” another fan wrote, according to the news outlet.