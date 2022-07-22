Dean McDermott Calls Tori Spelling 'So Cute' in Troop Beverly Hills During Family Movie Night

Dean McDermott appeared on the seventh episode of @ Home with Tori, which aired on Thursday

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 07: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Pass the popcorn!

Dean McDermott joined his wife, Tori Spelling, and their kids for a movie night on the latest episode of Spelling's reality TV show, @Home with Tori, which aired Thursday. The cameo marked McDermott's first appearance on the Vizio series.

On @Home with Tori, the family sat outside to watch Spelling's 1989 film Troop Beverly Hills on a projector. The moment can be seen in a preview clip first shared by Us Weekly.

When Spelling asked the group, "Do you see me, you guys? That's me!," McDermott replied: "You're so cute, babe."

Spelling — who shares sons Liam Aaron, 15, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 5, plus daughters Stella Doreen, 14, and Hattie Margaret, 10, with McDermott — was a teenager when she played a girl scout in Troop Beverly Hills.

Late last year, multiple sources told PEOPLE that the couple's marriage was under strain. A source said in November –– after Spelling released a holiday card without her husband –– the pair was experiencing a "great deal of tension" in their relationship.

The parents were later spotted taking their five children out to dinner at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Los Angeles.

"They both enjoy being a family and love their lives with the kids, but there is a great deal of tension between them which continues to make them drift further apart," the source said at the time. "They have gotten to a point where there are no easy fixes."

"Marriages with five children need to have a lot of trust, love and understanding," the source continued. "Without that, little things add up and a big thing could collapse everything."

In March, McDermott honored Spelling and his daughters on Instagram for International Women's Day.

"Happy International Women's Day to these incredibly smart, creative, strong, fierce and funny Women," he captioned a series of pictures of his family including Stella in a full-face of makeup, Hattie smiling in a car, and two glam photos of Spelling.

He added, "I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love you So Much!! #happyinternationalwomensday #luckyguy."