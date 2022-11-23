Dean McDermott Shares Tori Spelling's Photo with the Caption 'Hot Wife Alert': 'Holy Smoke Show'

The couple married in 2006 and share five children together

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

Published on November 23, 2022 08:55 PM
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Dean McDermott is gushing about his wife.

On Wednesday, the Ex's and Uh Oh's podcast host, 56, shared a stunning photo of Tori Spelling in a sparking black jacket and beautiful makeup with the caption.

"I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!!" he captioned the image of the 49-year-old.

He added that she was "gorgeous" and a "hottie" in the hashtags of the Instagram post.

The sweet tribute comes after the couple reunited for the family's annual Christmas photo. Upon sharing the holiday card, Spelling expressed that she was joyful because the family, including McDermott, appeared in the holiday photo after he was noticeably absent in 2021.

"We're ALL together ❤️," she stressed in the caption.

The couple shares five children together: Liam Aaron, 15, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 10, Finn Davey, 10, and 5½-year-old Beau Dean, but have kept their relationship long distance as McDermott films the Canadian television drama Pretty Hard Cases. McDermott also has another son Jack, 24.

Because of the distance, the couple has been met with numerous rumors of marital woes for years that only intensified after they spent New Year's apart and Spelling disclosed that they were sleeping in different rooms.

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott were spotted out in Calabasas
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

A source also shared with PEOPLE in late 2021 that Spelling still held major trust issues that came as a result of McDermott's infidelity earlier in the relationship.

"Tori still has major trust issues. Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful," the source said. "They've been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it's for the kids."

The couple was first spotted spending time together again during an outing in September. In the rare sighting, they spent their day eating pizza in Calabasas, California.

