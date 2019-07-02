Dean McDermott 'Staying Positive' as He Battles Pneumonia: 'Can't Wait to Be Back in Action'

Image zoom Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Dean McDermott is on the road to recovery.

Two days after being hospitalized for pneumonia, the actor released a statement updating fans on his condition.

“I just want to thank everyone from around the world for the love, support and well wishes,” he said Tuesday. “I am currently batting (hopefully just) pneumonia and am under close medical care but am staying positive and strong.”

“I can’t wait to be back in action and reunited with my beautiful wife Tori Spelling and kids and back in the studio with my boys Nicky Paris and Adam Hunter at The Comedy Store recording for #DaddyIssues!” he added.

McDermott, 52, announced Monday on Instagram that he had been hospitalized the previous evening.

“So this happened last night,” he wrote alongside a hospital selfie with a breathing tube. “I got admitted to hospital with pneumonia, possibly meningitis. I’ve never been so sick in my life!!!! Thumbs up and spirits up though.”

Closing out the post, he reminded his followers to check out the new episode of his Daddy Issues podcast with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, adding the hashtags “sick as a dog,” “ain’t no thang,” “this too shall pass,” and “blip on the radar.”

A source close to the actor told PEOPLE on Monday that his fever had just broken and he was “hanging in there.”

Days earlier, McDermott revealed on Instagram that he was battling a fever and had thrown out his back while bending over to pick up a towel.

“I’m so BUMMED!!!” he wrote. “I’ve been laid out for 2 days because I threw my back out. Now I got hit with a fever of 102.”