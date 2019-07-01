Image zoom Dean McDermott Dean McDermott/ Instagram

Dean McDermott is on the mend.

On Monday morning, the 52-year-old actor revealed that he’d been hospitalized the previous evening.

“So this happened last night,” he wrote alongside a hospital selfie with a breathing tube. “I got admitted to hospital with pneumonia, possibly meningitis. I’ve never been so sick in my life!!!! Thumbs up and spirits up though.”

Closing out the post, he reminded his followers to listen to the new episode of his Daddy Issues podcast with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, adding the hashtags “sick as a dog, ain’t no thang, this to shall pass, and blip on the radar.”

A source close to the actor tells PEOPLE that his fever just broke and he is “hanging in there.”

The update about his health came a day after McDermott shared that he had a high fever and had also thrown out his back.

“I’m so BUMMED!!! I’ve been laid out for 2 days because I threw my back out. Now I got hit with a fever of 102,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a video of himself in bed.

The actor explained that he had injured himself from “bending over to pick up a towel to DRY MY FACE!!!”

“Epic fail!!” he said, adding that he had gotten the fever thanks to his 6-year-old son Finn, one of his five children with wife Tori Spelling.

McDermott said his health problems had prevented him from spending time with his wife (who is in Canada filming BH90210) and their daughter Stella, 11.

“Needless to say it ruined the family’s plans to fly to Vancouver today to see @torispelling & @stylishslimebystella I tell ya, I’m going to be one ornery elderly person,” he added. “I get really pissed off when I can’t do things and move the way I want. And I’m already ornery as it is!!”

RELATED: Tori Spelling’s Son Liam, 12, Asked If He’s ‘Obese’ After Getting Body Shamed Online

Last week, the actor spoke out against the online body shamers who have left critical comments on photographs of the couple’s children.

Addressing the hateful messages on Daddy Issues, McDermott said that his 12-year-old son Liam had been bothered by the comments.

“Liam picked it up, and that’s when I really went ballistic, because it’s like, you know, it’s gonna happen,” McDermott said on the podcast. “He said, ‘Dad, am I obese?’ I said, ‘Look buddy — there’s some sick people in the world … and they need to do stuff like this. They need to say bad things about people.’ “

McDermot told Liam that the rude comments said more about the commenters than they did about him.

“‘Think about it, son. You have a busy life,’ ” he said. “‘You have school, you got sports; do you think you have time to go on Instagram, scroll through the people that you’re following, and make a negative comment about somebody?’ I said, ‘No, you don’t. You don’t, and if you did, you’d fill your time with something else. So think about how sick these people are that they have to do that.’ “