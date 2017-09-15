Glee's Dean Geyer and Code Black Star Jillian Murray Are Married — See Their First Wedding Photo!

Dean Geyer and Jillian Murray are officially husband and wife!

The entertainers — who got engaged last December — exchanged custom vows in front of 75 of their closest family and friends at a boutique venue in Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

“She is the love of my life,” Geyer said before the wedding. “She is gorgeous, strong, hardworking and always the life of the party.”

“Having my husband write me the most beautiful vows to me and then sing to me later in the evening was the highlight of my entire event,”says Murray. Adds Geyer: “I thought I’d already seen Jillian at her most gorgeous, but her in that dress walking down the aisle took the meaning of hot to the next level!”

The Glee and Australian Idol alum, 31, and the Code Black actress, 33, met on the set of their film Never Back Down 2 seven years ago. “From the beginning, I knew I liked her,” says Geyer. Now after nearly a decade together, “we share the same beliefs, countless interests and passions.”

Murray and Geyer are self-proclaimed “foodies” and splurged on fresh ingredients and a decadent menu by Field to Table catering. “We’re taking things from the garden we’re getting married in and actually cooking it for the guests,” says Murray, who kicked off the cocktail hour with bacon-wrapped dates, truffle mac ‘n’ cheese and grilled cheese dippers with tomato soup.

For dessert, the couple are serving chocolate chip cookies and three different wedding cakes (including butterscotch, cookie dough and brownie) by Enjoy Cupcakes.

The pair’s reception featured designs by Rrivre Davies of Rrivre Works, and the overall theme was “super glamorous in nature,” says Murray. “The vision I had on my Pinterest, he found a way to blend it. He’s literally the reason I have the wedding of my dreams.”

Decor for the big day (planned by Lindsay Longacre of LVL Weddings) featured a custom-made structure with chandeliers, all-white flowers and greenery (by Precious & Blooming) and a custom-furnished lounge section for their guests to relax. The couple served cocktails by On the Rocks and hired Bella Vista for lighting.

“We wanted it to be open so you can see the stars and appreciate where you are out in the middle of nowhere,” says Geyer.

Geyer (in a Hugo Boss tuxedo and bowtie) did not see his new bride until she walked down the aisle to live music by the Santa Barbara String Quartet. “She wants the waterworks!” joked the actor before the ceremony. Murray kept her gown — which was her “biggest splurge” for the wedding — under wraps for months.

“I saw the dress and I started crying. It wasn’t even on me yet,” she said of picking it out. “This was obviously the one.”