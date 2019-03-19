Dean Cain Says He Would've 'Knocked That Kid Cold' About Teen Protestor & Viral Sensation 'Egg Boy'

Dean Cain isn’t impressed by Australian teenager William Connolly, whom the internet has dubbed “Egg Boy.”

Over the weekend, Connolly became an internet hero after cracking an egg on the head of Australian Sen. Fraser Anning, who faced widespread denunciation after blaming the mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand on the Muslim faith and Muslim immigration.

After being egged, video of the incident shows Sen. Anning slapping Connolly, 17, twice before the young boy is pounced on by two men at the news conference where Anning was speaking to the press in Melbourne. In other videos of the incident, the teenager is then kicked and held in a headlock by the adult men.

“I would have knocked that kid cold,” Cain, 52, wrote on Twitter after watching the video of the incident, despite acknowledging Connolly is a child.

I would have knocked that kid cold. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 17, 2019

You break, you buy. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 17, 2019

That makes no sense. — Mariel (@leriam10) March 17, 2019

You perpetuate violence upon someone, you will reap the repercussions. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 17, 2019

“He was protesting against a horrible racist man who blame(d) the death of those 50 people on them and their religion,” one social media user wrote in response to Cain’s tweet.

However, Cain’s opinion of Connolly didn’t change. “You break, you buy,” Cain said back to the Twitter user.

The two proceeded to go back and forth as the woman tweeted “That makes no sense” to Cain.

He then wrote back “You perpetuate violence upon someone, you will reap the repercussions.”

Other users chimed in to slam Cain with one commentator tweeting “So you would rather have a racist than an egg throwing boy? That’s really disgusting.”

So you would rather have a racist than an egg throwing boy? That's really disgusting.#notmyhero #eggboy #EggBoyHero — Jo Görz (@Johannes_Goerz) March 18, 2019

I’d rather have neither. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

“I’d rather have neither,” Cain responded.

Another user went as far as calling Cain out for supporting a “white supremacist,” which Cain vehemently denied.

“Dean, do you realise you are supporting a white supremacist that would probably despise you for being racially 3/8ths Japanese? Do you understand that he would hate you simply for being born the way you are? He is a Nazi and YOU ARE PART OF THE ILK HE HATES,” the user expressed.

“I give him ZERO support,” Cain fired back.

Following the incident, police detained Connolly, but he was released without charges, CBS News reported.

In addition the internet’s support, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison also slammed Sen. Anning, telling reporters “The full force of the law should be applied to Sen. Anning,” according to NBC News.

The outlet also reported that the violent altercation is being investigated. “The incident is being actively investigated by Victoria Police in its entirety,” read a statement by police, obtained by NBC News.

Supporters of Connolly have also launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the boy’s legal fees.

According to the fundraiser, the money raised will go to “legal fees and more eggs.”

As of Monday, the page raised over $50,000.

Connolly has instead decided to send the donations to the victims of the Christchurch attack, according to the GoFundMe page.

Sen. Anning made the racist comments regarding the terror attack on March 15 saying, “The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place” in a statement to the media.

Prime Minister Morrison immediately slammed Anning’s comments as “disgusting.”

“Those views have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian Parliament,” Morrison said.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was even more pointed, according to the Washington Post, calling Anning a “disgrace to the Senate.”

“What is worse, by spreading hatred and turning Australians against each other, he is doing exactly what the terrorists want,” Turnbull said.

Anning, who has a history of extremist Islamophobic politics, made sure to note in his initial statement that he is “utterly opposed to any form of violence within our community, and I totally condemn the actions of the gunman.”

But the remainder of his lengthy statement attacked Islam and Muslim immigrants in startling terms.

“Let us be clear, while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are they are the perpetrators,” he said, describing Islam as “the religious equivalent of fascism.”

“Just because the followers of this savage belief were not the killers in this instance, does not make them blameless,” he concluded.

New Zealand authorities say 50 people were killed and dozens more were injured in two shootings at mosques in Christchurch on Friday afternoon.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian man, has been charged with murder.

At least part of the shooting was live-streamed on social media.

An email sent to Sen. Anning’s office on Friday seeking further comment was not immediately returned.