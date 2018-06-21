Lois and Clark Actor Dean Cain Joins the Police Force as a Reserve Officer in Idaho

It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s a police officer!

Dean Cain, who famously played Superman in the television series Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, was sworn in as a reserve officer with the Saint Anthony Police Department in Idaho on Tuesday

Announcing the news, the Idaho State Police shared photos of the 51-year-old wearing his new uniform during the swearing-in ceremony. .

“Cpl. Anderson supporting local area law enforcement as St. Anthony PD swears in Reserve Officer Dean Cain who played Superman in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. #BackTheBlue,” the state police wrote on Twitter.

Prior to the ceremony, Cain — who has voiced his support for all men and women who serve their country — told The Daily Caller that he was proud to join the police department.

“I have always been a man of action,” he told the outlet. ”Real heroes don’t wear capes. Real Superheroes wear uniforms and badges and stethoscopes! Real superheroes are members of our military, law enforcement, and first responders.”

As part of his official duties, Cain will be teaming up with his former CHiPs costar — and fellow reserve officer — Erik Estrada to help combat online predators and bullying for the “All About Kids” initiative, the Idaho State Journal reported.

“Nothing could be more important than being here,” he told the paper. “This is a wonderful opportunity. It’s great to be here with the guys and to put on this uniform.”