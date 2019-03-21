Deadwood Movie Reveals First Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date

The Deadwood movie reunites the show’s original cast led by Ian McShane reprising his role as Al Swearengen and Timothy Olyphant back as Seth Bullock

By
James Hibberd
March 21, 2019 05:04 PM

Attention all hoopleheads!

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for the long-long-long awaited Deadwood movie, above.

The two-hour return of the fan-favorite Western drama also has now a premiere date: Friday, May 31, 2019 (which is about two weeks after Game of Thrones ends — for those of us who measure time that way).

“This town is a sanctuary,” Swearengen intones in the trailer amid scenes of returning characters and acts of violence. “Every man worth a name knows the value of being unreachable.”

The rest of the core cast is back on board as well, including Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst). There’s also a new castmember played by Jade Pettyjohn (Destroyer). The script is by series creator David Milch.

