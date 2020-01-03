Former Deadliest Catch Star Rescued After Fishing Boat Capsized, 5 Others Feared Dead

A crab boat capsized off the coast of Alaska Tuesday with five people missing and two survivors, including a former member of the Discovery Channel show Deadliest Catch.

The crabbing vessel — called the Scandies Rose — was carrying loads of crabbing pots to kick off the winter season and was traveling in an area with unsafe weather conditions, according to the Associated Press.

There were reportedly warnings of strong winds and heavy freezing spray, however, the boat continued to depart from Dutch Harbor and sail south.

According to the AP, the 130-foot boat was last seen 170 miles southwest of Kodiak Island and sank around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard launched rescue efforts after the ship sent a mayday distress call, and they arrived around 2 a.m. Wednesday to search for survivors.

While using helicopters, planes and boats to search for the missing crewmembers, rescuers noticed a faint light in a life raft in the distance, which is where the two surviving men were discovered, Anchorage Daily News reported.

Former Deadliest Catch member Dean Gribble Jr. and John Lawler were found on the boat, both suffering from hypothermia but have since been released from the hospital, according to the AP.

A representative from Discovery Channel did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Coast Guard has identified the five missing men as the boat’s captain, Gary Cobban Jr., the captain’s son, David Lee Cobban, Arthur Ganacias, Brock Rainey and Seth Rousseau-Gano, the AP reported.

The 20-hour long search for the other crewmembers was called off late Wednesday evening as it was presumed they did not survive.

An investigation as to what caused the boat to sink is underway. As of Friday, details of the cause have yet to be released as talking to survivors is a crucial part of the Coast Guard’s research.