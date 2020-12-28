Deadliest Catch Deck Boss Nick McGlashan Dead at 33: Report

Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan has died. He was 33.

McGlashan, who worked as deck boss on the Discovery series, died on Sunday in Nashville, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

McGlashan appeared on 78 episodes of Deadliest Catch, starting in 2013. A rep for Discovery did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

His sister confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight."

Several also fans reacted to the news on Monday morning, grieving the loss.

"RIP Nick McGlashan... This guy was immense on #DeadliestCatch and I send my condolences to Bill, all the crew of the Summer Bay and all the family and friends of Nick. Rip Nick," one fan wrote.

Another added, "My heart is broken. Nick McGlashan was one of my favorite guys on @DeadliestCatch & as strange as it is, all the guys felt like family. We watched them grow & fall & grow again & I’m honored to have followed his life. You will be missed@NickMcglashan Much love to the DC family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to his bio on Discovery Go, McGlashan was a 7th generation fisherman, raised on the island of Akutan, Alaska, not far from Dutch Harbor — the base of operations on Deadliest Catch.

McGlashan was named after his great uncle, who "worked on the first boat rumored to have pioneered the U.S. crab industry, the Deep Sea, built in 1947."

The deck boss first began crabbing when he was 13-years-old, joining his family on his dad's boat, the Westling, which they took out on the Bering Sea.

Image zoom Nick McGlashan | Credit: Nick Mcglashan/Twitter

McGlashan's father, Bruce, and Wild Bill had been longtime friends, so McGlashan started working for him on the Kodiak in 2011. After quickly earning Bill's respect, McGlashan was appointed to head the crew on Cape Caution and later Summer Bay.

"Nick is known for his witty quips, working through the pain, and not stopping the job until it's done. He has also kept the boat running through all kinds of mechanical issues, manufacturing quick fixes on the fly," his Discovery bio reads. "Nick has a wealth of fishing experience and, according to Captain Bill, is the epitome of a true crabber."

However, McGlashan struggled with alcohol and drug addiction in the past, which got him suspended from season 13. He eventually went to rehab and had "battled endlessly to stay sober and embrace a new sober lifestyle and is now so committed to his recovery that he inspires others in their own."