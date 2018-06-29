Deadliest Catch's Sig Hansen Given Probation, $43 Fine After Pleading Guilty to Uber Assault

After pleading guilty in May for assaulting an Uber driver, Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen was put on probation and given a deferred sentence.

On Thursday, Seattle Municipal Court Judge Ed McKenna handed down the ruling, stipulating that Hansen, 52, must pay a $43 fine, abstain from drugs and alcohol until June 27, 2019, and not have any contact or come within 500 feet of the Uber driver, according to court records.

In addition being on probation until June 27, 2019, Hansen has already attended a chemical dependency assessment and treatment evaluation.

Hansen’s case is still considered open, and his sentence has been deferred for 12 months. He does not face any jail time.

Hansen was arrested in May 2017 following an altercation with an Uber driver.

According to a police report from the Seattle Police Department in Seattle, the driver alleged Hansen “kicked the outside of the rear of the passenger side of the vehicle, causing a dent” and also claimed Hansen spat on him.

Two officers then went to Hansen’s home, noting in the police report that he was “obviously intoxicated.”

Although Hansen initially pleaded not guilty, as part of a plea deal he entered in May, city prosecutors agreed to drop Hansen’s property-destruction charge and not recommend that the Deadliest Catch star receive jail time, the Seattle Times reported.

After his arrest, Hansen apologized for his behavior in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it. I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely,” he said in the statement. “I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions. I made a boneheaded move last night, and I am sorry.”

Hansen’s next scheduled court date is June 25, 2019.