Deadliest Catch Drama! See the Chilling Moment a Man Goes Overboard

Things are getting dicey on this week’s Deadliest Catch.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of the Discovery Channel series, cameras capture the chilling moment when a deckhand goes overboard.

While aboard the Cape Caution vessel during a nighttime fishing expedition, Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski admits that they’re struggling to fight the current.

“I can’t even get the goddamn thing to turn,” he says from inside the bridge.

The cameras pan to the deck, where one fisherman can be seen tugging at a yellow rope along the side of the boat until he’s suddenly flung overboard.

Pandemonium immediately breaks out, with the rest of the deckhands springing into action.

“Man overboard!” one shouts over the intercom. “Get the lights!”

“Get him out of the water — now!” yells Wichrowski.

The Emmy-winning documentary series portrays the real-life events aboard fishing vessels in the perilous, icy waters of the Bering Sea, depicting how crab fishing in Alaska is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on the Discovery Channel.