Former Deadliest Catch Star Jerod Sechrist Arrested for Allegedly Shoplifting from IKEA

Jerod Sechrist, who previously appeared on Deadliest Catch as a deckhand, has been arrested for the second time in two months.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office inmate database, Sechrist, 33, was arrested on the afternoon of Nov. 20 by the Tampa Police Department in Tampa, Florida.

He was charged with one felony count of retail theft for $750 or more and was held at Hillsborough County Jail for three days, before being released on a surety bond for $2,000.

In a social media post earlier this week, Tampa Police said Sechrist was arrested for allegedly “stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise” from a local IKEA and was charged with grand theft. According to police, he had allegedly shoplifted “multiple times” from the store in October before “finally being apprehended.”

Citing police documents, TMZ reported that Sechrist allegedly stole $1,304 worth of electronics in October, and was stopped by security and photographed before getting away. After matching Sechrist with security footage, police were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest, according to the outlet.

Sechrist appeared on three episodes of the Discovery Channel series in 2016, according to IMDB. A rep for the network had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Sechrist was previously arrested on Oct. 5 in Tampa and charged with one felony count of possession of heroin and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal report affidavit previously obtained by PEOPLE, Sechrist was taken into custody on an open warrant for a previous reckless driving case. When he was searched, officers found a small clear bag in his pocket with a white powder substance inside, which tested positive for heroin, the affidavit states.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office inmate database states that he was released from custody after 43 days.

Image zoom Jerod Sechrist Chicago Police Department

In an interview with PopCulture.com earlier this year, Deadliest Catch Captain “Wild Bill” Wichrowski said putting together a good crew in the commercial fishing industry has gotten more challenging.

“It’s harder to find excellent guys,” he told the website. “They used to be lined up 12 deep when we were making the crazy rock star money, but now it’s almost easier to mold the ones you have and obviously, there’s, throughout the fleet, there’s addiction problems.”

“I’m always the watchdog, keeping an eye on them, and I can see it from here to the other side of the island when anybody messes up,” he continued, adding that it was a “healthier bunch” altogether on his ship nowadays. “It’s funny, but my guys are — instead of sitting around reading whatever kind of magazines — they’re all sitting around reading the Bible and getting their head together.”